Rain or Shine, celebrate the start of the weekend by enjoying a delicious meal from any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this November 20

Sake Room

Join us for Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Masks required

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Celebrate this Saturday, go Hawaiian - like our Cauliflower Crust Pizza… Turkey, pineapple - enjoy with sangria

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

This Saturday, feed the family with our Family combo! 2 chickens with 4 sides, like plantains, rice and fries

Saturday Special. Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Let us help you simplify mealtime. Saturday is a great day to meal plan for this busy week ahead.

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, visit 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Tacopolis

Fancy-Up your Saturday! Enjoy our freshly made Crispy Flautas.

Or join us for brunch this Saturday

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago, to offer a mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences in a family casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open 7 Days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Corner Coffee and Pantry

Now open and offering delivery!!!

Join us for breakfast for some delicious waffles, plus the best Italian coffee on the island!

Did you know you do not have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy the best Italian Coffee on the island?

Delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666 or to order online, click here

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

What about some fresh and delicious Trio Roll to start the weekend?

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start the weekend by enjoying some of the freshest snappers on the island. Try our signature whole fried snapper or many of our delicious dishes this Saturday!

Ready for Thanksgiving? Its is not too late to order. Enjoy the Holiday with Family and leave the cooking to us. Click here for our holiday menu and to order.

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala!.

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

This Saturday, enjoy one of our special delicacies… Ravioli della Nonna spinach, ricotta with Pink sauce

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners. Stop by and say hello!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thank you for the great response during these challenging times.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room, observing social distance.

This Saturday, enjoy our Fresh ravioli and creamy deliciousness… ask us about today’s featured ravioli, and start your meal with the best grilled octopus on the island

Also new, you can order online for takeout, click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

We offer the most complete selection of gourmet goods on the island! ! Find the unexpected

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Spinach / Green Split Soup / Vegan Zucchini

Main Course: Meatloaf / Honey Mustard Chicken / Shrimp / Pasta Evoo with Fresh Mozzarella

Side dishes: Rice and Carrots / Zucchini Yellow Squash / Roasted Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Celebrate the weekend with POP’S CRISPY burger. Juicy, crunchy and super tasty!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Inka Bowl

Newest concept on the island… healthy Peruvian Fusion Bowls to enjoy at home.

Give our Tuna bowl a try this Saturday

Several delicious combinations Order on UberEats or call (786) 401-7474

Pick up your order in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended, call (305) 456-0480

Make it special this Saturday night with our delicious Veal Milanese with prosciutto and burrata.

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480, offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%