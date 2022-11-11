Celebrating Key Biscayne military veteran and Unity Church minister Bill Cameron

Reverend Bill Cameron, the retired minister of Unity on the Bay, lives with his wife, Dori, on Sunrise Drive. Now 95, Cameron is working on a book and describes Key Biscayne as “a wonderful place to live – one like nowhere else.” Dori was born in Cuba and has lived on the Key since 1960.

Cameron grew up in a small farming town in Colorado and describes his childhood as difficult. At the age of 12 he was shipped off to military school in Kansas. At 16, he ran away to join the Merchant Marines and at 17 enlisted in the Marines, serving in China for 18 months. He later studied political science at the University of Michigan on the GI Bill.

When the Korean War broke out, he joined the Air Force and flew F-80 fighter jets. His transition back to civilian life after the war was not easy. He turned to alcohol and eventually found himself living on the streets in San Francisco. Things got so bad that he decided to end his life. He was walking towards a bridge to jump off when some internal voice said, “Stop! Don’t do that. Turn around.” Thankfully, he listened.

He pulled himself together, discovered the Unity Church by reading a pamphlet, and went on to become a Unity minister. After having what he describes as “a pretty good career” serving congregations in Kansas City, Decatur (Ill.), Philadelphia and San Diego, Cameron was asked by church leaders in 1987 to visit a floundering church in the Edgewater section of Miami. They wanted Cameron to see if the Edgewater church could be saved, but they weren’t hopeful.

The church, located on the water at 21st Street and North Bayshore Drive, had seen its golden era during the 1960s and early 70s. But by 1987 things were not going well. The once thriving downtown neighborhood had changed. Safety was a concern, and attendance at the church had plummeted.

While many in church leadership were willing to give up on the congregation, Cameron saw potential in Edgewater’s diverse community. On the trip back to Kansas City he decided to ask church leaders to let him lead the church and attempt to turn it around. “I felt it was a church worth saving,” Cameron says.

It was not a simple prospect. One Monday, while walking to the bank with the Sunday collection, he was robbed at gunpoint. The Miami Herald covered the story and attendance declined even further. The neighborhood seemed unsafe.

But where others saw problems, Cameron saw opportunity. “I had a feeling that the downtown bayfront area would one day be a thriving neighborhood.”

Cameron’s first order of business was to make it clear that he was not interested in selling the property and moving to a “safe” neighborhood, choosing instead to keep the church where he felt it was most needed. He renamed it “Unity on the Bay” in celebration of the location.

When Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida in 1992, Unity on the Bay escaped with only minor damage, and the storm turned out to have a silver lining for the church.

A group of homeless men had been invited to shelter in the sanctuary during the storm and they stayed on afterward to help with cleanup. Their continued involvement brought new energy to the congregation.

Cameron is a strong proponent of education, and he sponsored regular lectures and classes at the church. One day, a resident at a nearby substance abuse treatment center, James Trapp, showed up. Trapp became an integral part of the congregation and eventually became an ordained Unity minister himself, taking over as Senior Minister at Unity on the Bay when Cameron retired.

Time marches on, and things change. In 2019, Unity on the Bay sold its waterfront property to a developer and is now holding services at Temple Israel on 19th Street. Reverend Cameron is proud that the church he helped to resurrect is continuing its mission of service and seeing the good in every person.

