Dr. Michael Kelly has a career new focus

For plastic surgeon Michael Kelly, operating is not just a job, it’s a focus of the heart.

Patients from not just Key Biscayne but from all around the world come to see Kelly. Opening his practice in 1992, it has expanded to three offices: Baptist, South Miami and Coral Gables.

Now known as one of the best plastic surgery practices in Miami, there’s a new focus.

Over the past six to eight months, he has narrowed his concentration and evolved into full-time work of facial surgery, which includes operations such as facelifts, eyelids, neck lifts and injectables.

“You grow older with your patients,” Kelly said. “A lot of the patients who I did their breast augmentation and their tummy tucks are now at a stage where they are thinking about facial stuff. So my narrowed focus has been a natural transition. And it happens to be the type of surgery I like doing best. So it has been a really nice change for me.”

A good facelift requires technical expertise that a lot of cosmetic surgeons don’t have. Kelly is doing facelifts at least twice a week. He uses Fibrin glue and Tranexamic acid during surgery. These state-of-the-art and expensive techniques, not used by all surgeons, stop bleeding during the operation and help patients recover much faster with an ease of bruising. Patients are back in the public eye a week after surgery.

Kelly sees patients in a variety of age brackets, including those in their 40s and even patients for Baby Botox in their 20s.

He understands that it is a patient’s anatomy that will dictate what is best for them. Sometimes injectables alone will not fix problems of skin or muscle laxity. Kelly’s one-on-one consultations and attention to detail are examples of his commitment to service and patient care.

He also prides himself on his client relations and providing advice that results in a tasteful, and not overdone, look. As a senior surgeon in the community, he has grown his practice over the years through word of mouth and a good reputation, resulting in loyal patients.

As a surgeon who has spent decades operating several times a week and perfecting his craft, he realizes he can distance himself from those who have created hyped perceptions of themselves.

Kelly has all of his surgical patients visit his aesthetician for a free facial and gets them started on a skin care regimen that may include products like Skin Ceuticals. He also advises getting on a daily antioxidant along with sunblock, and perhaps a facial every quarter.

For Kelly, surgery has taught him many life lessons and provided him with valuable experiences.

“My favorite operation is doing Cleft Palates. I was part of Operation Smile and I traveled all over the world. I did nine missions and went everywhere from China, to Morocco, to Peru. It is such a wonderful surgery and in just 45 minutes you can change a child’s life,” he said.

Today, with his new focus on facial surgery, his favorite operation is a neck lift with fat grafting to the face.

According to Kelly, it is the least invasive procedure, and the scars are hidden behind the ears. He does not have to make any incisions under the chin and can treat a patient’s facial aging with fat grafting. His expertise allows for minimal scarring, and total facial and neck rejuvenation.

Originally from West Virginia and the son of a divorced mother, Kelly became the first physician in his family. He obtained a residency at the University of Miami, considered by many as the best plastic surgery residency in the country, after having attended the University of Illinois. Three years ago, his practice was bought by a dermatology platform called DermCare. He now works as an employee.

Kelly’s sole practice, Miami Plastic Surgery, now includes 31 employees.

He and his wife, Ilyse, have raised two children and have lived on Key Biscayne over 32 years.