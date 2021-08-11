It has been a whirlwind few weeks for soccer superstar Lionel Messi since leading Argentina to the Copa America championship in July. After spending a few days vacationing in Key Biscayne and 48 hours after his emotional farewell in Barcelona, Messi has settled on a new soccer home.

Versión en español

Tuesday, Messi flew from Barcelona to Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children, Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro to start a new adventure after agreeing to join French powerhouse Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The club announced the signing in a cryptic, 13-second video posted on social media.

Messi reportedly agreed to a 2-year deal plus an option year, with a base salary of $29.5 million per year, less than the restructured deal the star had agreed to sign with FC Barcelona.

In a case of the rich-get-richer, Messi joins a PSG squad that includes Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, and Sergio Ramos

At 34, Leo is expected to help PSG – who is financed by the state of Qatar - regain its championship ways and become a force again in the Champions League.

PSG coach, Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, was in contact with his compatriot after Barcelona announced on Thursday that Messi would leave the club he joined when he was just 13.

Once the Catalan team said goodbye to Messi, he became the most desired free agent in soccer history. Barcelona hoped to retain Messi, who had agreed to a salary cut, but the club’s financial situation did not permit Barca to fit Messi within the financial regulations imposed by the Spanish La Liga.