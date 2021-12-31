Recently, Islander News spoke with Anabella Sosa-Dovargenes, Upstairs president and Key Biscayne resident, who along with Sofia Vergara, Marc Anthony, and other Latin Hollywood stars made the animated feature, “Koati.”

Directed by Rodrigo Perez Castro, “Koati” features the music of Marc Anthony and Julio Reyes Copello. It was released to theaters in November.

'Koati’ is a song about the wonders of Latin America,” said Sosa-Dovargenes, a longtime Key resident and president of Upstairs, an animated film company dedicated to animation and post production with 30 years in Miami.

Upstairs joined forces for the film with the Latin World Entertainment Company, by Sofia Vergara, and the Mexican company Los Hijos de Jack, owned by Melisa Escobar and Luis Balaguer. "We were in a pandemic and a large part of the work was done from the confinement at home, here in Key Biscayne,” said Sosa-Dovargenes.

IN. What does the film show us?

ASD. The idea was to do a bit of what was done in the ‘Lion King’ with Africa. Latin America is one of the world's few remaining lungs, and 90 percent of the animals that are represented are on the way to extinction.

There we thought about associating the WWF (World Wild Fund) and that the people who see it fall in love with this world, with the characters, with the magical realism that exists in the region. In this way there is more awareness about taking care of these wonders.

The idea was to get away from the drug trafficking or corruption issues for which our beautiful region is known. The film also highlights issues such as leadership and migration, and notes that each person can stand out wherever they are and have initiatives as an individual that can influence others and create change.

IN. Is it considered a Latin production?

ASD. ‘Koat’” is made by Latino professionals – many very successful people in Hollywood … who wanted to sing in Latin America.

The director is Mexican; the production designer Salvadoran; the Argentine art director, Sofia Vergara, Colombian; Eva Luna Montaner, Venezuelan; the music of Marc Anthony, Puerto Rican; and I am Venezuelan. There is a Latin representation in the making of the film that today does not exist in Hollywood productions.

‘Koati’ is carried out by three characteristic animals of Latin America: Nachí, a coatí; Xochi, a monarch butterfly and Pako, a Crystal frog.

The three characters embark on an adventure to stop Zaina, a coral snake played by Sofia Vergara, from destroying her land.

IN. How was working with Sofia Vergara?

ASD. She is an executive producer on the film, as well as a lead with Zaina. She has been very close to the entire development process. We design and animate with her voice, we had to record it to take her gestures. She liked it; she was very impressed; she loved it. She is used to live action, and this is much longer, it is different. She was also in charge of seeing who else we added. It was a family project, we all put in sweat and tears. She is obviously a very loved and respected person.

IN. How do you work in animation? How do you imagine the places?

ASD. The difference is that there is no film set. You have to create everything. The stone, the water, the animals, every plant, every detail.

The different layers that are integrated are drawn and created. The good thing about the project, being an independent production, is that the approval chain of each stage is a little faster. We made it hand-painted 2D, each frame of the film was worked manually. The movie is in black and white for about 4 years, and once you finish designing everything, you have to have the front and the back. Then define the camera shot. A shot has about 10 layers that are integrated, animated, painted, then divided again, and begin to interact. The necessary adjustments are made and every detail is looked at. And there is the movie. A lot of time and a lot of work!

For the 'Koati" movie trailer, click here.

Watch Marc Anthony as he talks about his work on “Koati”

Juan Castro Olivera is Editor of the Key Biscayne Portal, a subsidiary of Islander Media Group, Inc.