Reconnecting with family in Merida and introducing Islander News

Rotarian and long-term resident, Pat Peraita, recently used social media and an assist from the FBI to reconnect with her family in Merida Yucatán.

While visiting, Pat says she told her family about her local paper, Islander News, and they enjoyed sharing a moment reading it.

While in Merida, Peraita was able to visit the Rotary Club of Merida, which turns out was cofounded in the early 20’s by her grandfather, Leopoldo Riestra along with Dr. Ernesto Cáceres.

Thanks for sharing this experience Pat and taking us along.