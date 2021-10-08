Chilean singer-songwriter Sergio Lagos -- “Sergyo” -- is a new figure in pop music in English and Spanish, and he arrived last week in Miami to promote his latest songs, making several appearances in Key Biscayne.

Sergyo began his musical career after reaching the final stages on the program, “The Voice in Chile,” where he achieved success with performances in English.

“I've always liked the music in English and two years ago I started working with a studio in Nashville, and we recorded some songs in English,” Sergyo told the Key Biscayne Portal. “In addition, with this pandemic and the closure, I wanted to open all possible doors to the outside, also singing in English.”

What music do you listen to?

I really like John Mayer, nowadays, and classic bands like Queen, Supertramp, Alanis Morissette, and country music.

Performing in Milanezza, Sergyo presented some of his hits and also some songs in Spanish and Chilean pop music (it was the day of the national holiday of Chile).

Sergyo was also on Miscellaneous Radio Show, hosted by Mariano Grimaux and Jimy Szymaski on WSQF 94.5 FM Blink Radio. There, he also performed some songs and talked about his career taking off after his successful stint on The Voice.

Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BS9rPiqS8rY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qrDDz_z_Vw