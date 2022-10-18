This past summer, I received a life-changing phone call from my step-grandmother.

She informed me that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and mentioned her doctor could not confirm what stage her cancer had progressed to. I was instantly paralyzed with fear and apprehension.

My step-grandmother lives in Haiti, where, because of the lack of preventive health care services, attaining quick screenings and diagnosis is severely hampered. With Haiti’s constant political strife, I feared she would not have the opportunity to access the healthcare she desperately needed. Her diagnosis severely impacted my family, as we were uncertain of her future.

I have always been passionate about social justice and healthcare equality. I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help ensure all women, including girls my age, had access to preventative services – to protect themselves from diseases such as breast cancer.

This summer, at the Key Biscayne Fourth of July parade, my mother introduced me to Sergio Mendoza. She said Sergio was involved with the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, and could potentially help me get involved with the cause. During our conversation, Sergio not only discussed the strides the organization has made, but also the awareness they were able to raise regarding breast cancer prevention.

Sergio also reflected on his wife’s struggle with metastatic breast cancer. He explained that before his beloved wife Sarah had passed, she had always been involved in Miami area charities and philanthropic activities. She had an immense passion for giving back to her community. Thus, Sergio felt it was his life’s mission to carry on Sarah’s legacy, and he naturally became involved with the Susan G. Komen organization.

After sharing my family’s heartbreaking story and my desire to help spread the word on prevention, I was appointed the Youth Volunteer Chair for the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink” Walk. In this capacity, I had the opportunity to not only help with volunteer outreach, but also help Sergio and the Komen team spread awareness about breast cancer prevention. In the forthcoming months, we would also spend hours planning for the Pink Key Society Gala and the “More Than Pink” Walk.

On Oct. 6, the Pink Key Society Gala was held to honor breast cancer survivors, volunteers and supporters who donated funds to help keep critical breast cancer research advancing. The gala featured women and men clad in elegant pink-themed attire, and it has raised $49,952.28 so far.

Sergio made a moving speech that evening, sharing his story about Sarah and expressing his gratitude to the attendees and contributors. During the gala, guests were provided with cocktails, brick oven gourmet pizza,and decadent desserts.

With the Gala under their belt, the next event was the Susan G Komen “More Than Pink” Walk.

The day finally arrived on Saturday, October 8. My high school volunteers and I arrived at 5:30 a.m. and began helping out with last-minute touches to set up the event. Soon after, a multitude of people began to arrive. There was a sea of thousands of pink shirts and sponsor booths throughout the Amelia Earhart Park. At the booths, attendees had the opportunity to learn more about breast cancer screening, prevention and even had the chance to pick up some free souvenirs.

Then it was time to start the Walk. When the horn blared, people began the 2.3-mile walk. I walked with my friends, proudly waving our Komen bandanas in the air.

I walked for those with unequal access to healthcare. I walked for those who have passed away because of breast cancer. I walked for those who have lost a loved one to breast cancer. I walked for those who are currently battling breast cancer. And lastly, I walked to find a cure to end breast cancer.

Sienna Lallemand is a junior at the School for Advanced Studies in Miami Dade College and an Islander News Intern