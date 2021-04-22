The Robert Kemper Award for Professionalism in Medicine is awarded annually to a recipient who has demonstrated altruism, compassion and empathy towards patients, as well as respect for patients, faculty, staff members and peers.
The award was created as part of the “Medical Professionalism Course” at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, directed by Eugenio M. Rothe, M.D. which teaches medical students how to practice, “The Art of Medicine” and is named in memory of Dr. Robert Kemper, who exemplified the highest qualities of medical professionalism until his life was cut short by Cancer.
In 2001, Bob and his wife, Rosa, opened their office in Key Biscayne and built a thriving practice and his commitment to family friends, patients, and the entire community of Key Biscayne was unwavering. Dr. Kemper exemplified all of the qualities that one would hope to find in their doctors.
Many of these qualities are exemplified by this year’s winner, David Dorcious, who earned a Doctor in Medicine degree from the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University, class of 2021. During his upbringing in Haiti, Dorcious saw first-hand how lack of access to healthcare can affect a person’s health and decided to pursue a career in medicine.
IN. Tell us where you were born and raised, and briefly tell us about your family history.
DD. I was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In 2005, I immigrated to the US with my mother and sister. My father sacrificed and stayed in Haiti to help support us financially while my mother raised us in the states. My father is an engineer in Haiti and my mother is an Anesthesiologist . Currently, she is heading a community-based organization called Health Education, Prevention & Promotion (HEPP), which is committed to reducing health disparities and dedicated to changing and saving lives through education, screening and support.
My sister, also an alumnus of the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University and my biggest pride, is following my mother's footsteps and is doing her residency in Anesthesiology in Ohio. Additionally, I'm pleased to say I am newly engaged to my best friend, so my core family is growing.
IN. Where did you go to school?
DD. I graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelors in Science in Biology, and I'm currently a 4th year medical student at Florida International University's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, class of 2021.
IN. What inspired you to study medicine?
DD. Growing up in Haiti, I saw firsthand how much a lack of access to healthcare can affect a patient's health outcomes. I wanted to be a part of the solution. Through my search for purpose in different service fields, I found no other work as fulfilling to me, as caring for others in their most vulnerable states through medicine.
IN. What specialty are you applying for?
DD. My residence specialty will be in Internal Medicine at Emory University in Atlanta.
IN. Any plans for the future (in your career)?
DD. I hope to work in a large, academic safety-net hospital that serves a diverse population. Ideally, I would have the chance to have a healthy balance between inpatient and outpatient medicine. Long term, I plan to open several health centers including dialysis centers in Haiti to provide affordable, quality care to an already marginalized society.
The Robert Kemper M.D., PhD. Award for Professionalism in Medicine is underwritten by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and made possible by contributions from Dr. Kemper's grateful patients, friends and family.
To learn more about the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, visit kbcf.org