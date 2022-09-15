Rasco reflects on August primary and thanks residents for hospitality

First, I want to commend Katie Petros for running an excellent campaign, in a collegial manner, based on good ideas, and express how much my family, campaign team, and I enjoyed getting to know her, her family, and supporters during the past two months.

Her comments on our mayoral primary election (Islander News, Sept. 1) were insightful and thought-provoking. I, too, share her vision of a community that needs to come together to move forward.

There is much to do to ensure that our community remains an Island Paradise. Whether it is protecting Virginia Key, improving our public safety, ensuring that any changes to the Rickenbacker Causeway work for our Village, rebuilding Bear Cut Bridge, or taking on resiliency projects, we need to forge ahead.

Secondly, I want to thank all the residents who exercised their right to vote, regardless of candidate. I am humbled by the strong support I received from voters. The high voter turnout we had in the primary election demonstrates that our residents care deeply about our Village government and want it to remain in capable and trusted hands.

I am grateful to all of you, our neighbors, who opened your homes to me and my family and shared your concerns and ideas with me. I greatly enjoyed that interaction and look forward to doing so again over the next 60 days.

You and I share a vision of a Key Biscayne that strives to improve on an already extraordinary quality of life. Key Biscayne deserves a trusted leader with relevant experience who can fight for what we need to accomplish and who will do so in a manner that keeps us united. My track record of 30 years of community involvement and leadership experience in local government will provide just that.

In November, we go back to the polls and I respectfully ask for your vote again. I will continue to listen attentively and will be accessible and responsive to all our residents. I look forward to meeting those of you who I have not yet met on the campaign trail and commit to working for an even brighter future for our Island Paradise!

Rasco is a candidate for Village of Key Biscayne mayor.