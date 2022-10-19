Residents offer their endorsements for upcoming local election

It is a time-honored tradition in Key Biscayne that the Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates running in the Village election.

Over the past few months, citizens have offered their impassioned support for their favorite candidates, be it for Village Mayor – Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco – or the Village Council – Andy Herrera, Nicolas Lopez Jenkins, Edward London, Oscar Sardiñas, and Fernando Vasquez.

Next week’s Oct. 20 edition will be the last in which mini-endorsements will be published in Islander News prior to the Nov. 8 election. To submit your endorsement, email it to editor@islandernews.com by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Thank you.

Here are this week’s mini-enforcements:

For Nick Lopez-Jenkins

I have known Nick Lopez Jenkins for more than two decades. During that time, I have seen him grow into a solid professional and a dedicated husband and father. He is now running to serve as Council member for the Village of Key Biscayne.

Like his parents, Nick is someone who is not satisfied with being solely successful. He is deeply concerned about serving his community, making lives better for everyone — from children to our senior citizens. He understands the huge linkage between the Village of Key Biscayne and the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County. He understands that this link and these relationships must remain strong in the years ahead. Nick wants to advance the common good for everyone, to ensure our children grow up in a safe, healthy and happy community, and to keep our focus on advancing a high quality of life for everyone in Key Biscayne and the larger Miami community. He is not beholden or compromised by any group or interest. He wants to work for us.

Therefore, I fully endorse his candidacy for the Key Biscayne Village Commission!

Sincerely,

Francis X. Suarez, Mayor, The City of Miami

Endorsement of Joe Rasco

I am endorsing Joe Rasco as Mayor of Key Biscayne. He is a decent and honest family man. I grew up playing basketball in his driveway and being taught by his wife at the community school. Fast forward some years and our paths crossed professionally when he was Interim Manager of the City of Doral and I was the Project Manager reconstructing a section of the Palmetto Expressway over Doral Boulevard. I have known Joe for 40 years, I trust his judgment and I trust him with our tax dollars. He is a hard-working team player with the credibility and know-how we need to get our upcoming projects done. His past experiences with both our village and the county will be paramount in advancing the Village's interests, especially with the Rickenbacker Causeway. We need Joe Rasco as Mayor of Key Biscayne.

Felipe Porro

Endorsement for Oscar Sardiñas

It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that we endorse Oscar Sardinas for Village Council of Key Biscayne. In the time we have known Oscar, we have seen nothing but a genuine love and passion for this island. But it goes beyond just that… It is followed up by action and dedication to not only preserve everything we love that makes Key Biscayne great but also mindful of the future needs of all our residents. From founding the Key Biscayne Children & Education Foundation to coaching his daughter’s softball team, Oscar is there making a difference. There is no one we would trust more to represent us.

A vote for Oscar is a vote for Key Biscayne.

Yvi and Manny Garcia

Endorsement of Nick Lopez-Jenkins

This email is in connection to the candidacy for the Key Biscayne Village Commission of Nick Lopez-Jenkins. I have known Nick for over 25 years.

Nick is a well-rounded business and family man. He is committed to civic engagement and has a deep concern for his community. Nick has personally assisted me with securing donations for the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation, a 32-year-old organization devoted to providing scholarships to deserving Hispanic students.

I am glad to endorse Nick Lopez-Jenkins’ candidacy for the Key Biscayne Village Council.

George J. Fowler III

For Nick Lopez Jenkins

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Nick Lopez Jenkins for almost 30 years. He is a man of high intelligence and incredible work ethic. He is also a family man who embraces all the ideals that make Key Biscayne great. He would be an incredible addition to the Village Council.

Sergio A. Dalmau

Fausto Gomez for Mayor

It seems like the stakes for Key Biscayne are higher and higher with each election. This one is no exception and Fausto Gomez is the right man for the job.

Over the next two years this Village will face critical decisions that will stay with us for decades. We will have to engage the City and the County with regard to the Rickenbacker Causeway and Virginia Key. We have an ever-increasing budget that demonstrates a lack of respect for our taxpayers. Our infrastructure needs require intelligent analysis and prioritization, and there is a new push to redevelop our core and completely change the character of our Island Paradise.

We need Fausto sitting in the Mayor’s seat during what is to come. Fausto will represent the best interests of the entire island and will not favor any group over the collective long-term good for our residents. Fausto has not accepted any campaign donations from developers or other interested parties from outside the island who are looking to cash in on Village redevelopment opportunities. We need intelligent, unbought and unbossed leadership.

In November I will be voting for Fausto and I ask you to do the same for the sake of our Village.

Ignacio J. Segurola, Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember

Support for Sardiñas

I am writing to express my support for Oscar Sardiñas for Village Council. Oscar is a hard-working, conscientious person, who is committed to looking out for the betterment of his community. Having watched my husband and others serve on Council, I know that he will be a great addition on the dais.

I strongly urge Key Biscayne to support Oscar Sardinas for Council.

Thank you,

Maria Thorne