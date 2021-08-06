Contrary to earlier assumptions, the 2021 hurricane season will reportedly be more active than previously predicted

According to an NBC News report, this week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected.

While it will not be record-breaking, it will be a busy nonetheless.

After predicting 13-20 named storms this season, they have raised the total number of storms predicted to form to 15-20, with seven to ten expected to become hurricanes.

The chance for an above-average hurricane season increased from 60 percent to 65 percent. There is a 15 percent chance that the number of named storms will exceed the list of 21 storm names.

The record setting 2020 hurricane season saw a record 30 named storms, and forecasters had to use Greek letters by the end of the season.

Colorado State University, which pioneered hurricane seasonal forecasts, last month also increased the number of storms expected in its forecast.

Hurricane season lasts through the end of November, with its peak running from mid-August to mid-October.

