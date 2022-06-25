So much salmon, so little Saturday!! Salmon is a great source of protein, and vitamins and minerals, and it tastes so good!! And our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants have an array of salmon dishes to delight any taste on this Saturday, June 25, 2022

Randazzo by Yesenia

Join us for a late lunch or enjoy the afternoon with our Spritz & appetizer specials… and forget counting calories today… worry about that Monday

On this Salmon Saturday, nothing on the island is as refreshingly delicious as our Salmon Limone!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Please call (305) 456-0480 to order place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturday. Open for lunch at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sundays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Sake Room

On this Saturday, try our delicious and exclusive Flamed Salmon

Plus… Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Masks required

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Try our wild caught Salmon Bowl! You will not regret it

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas. Additional sides available include Fried yucas, plátano maduro, french fries, rice and Fried camote

Saturday $10.99 burger special!!!

Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala! Rain? try our delicious Grilled Salmon!

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

This Saturday, enjoy one of our special delicacies… Ravioli della Nonna spinach, ricotta with Pink sauce

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

32 Degrees by MG

You deserve gourmet meal options that are fast and convenient.

Try our delicious Grilled Salmon… ready in 5-minutes! None of the hassle all of the flavor

Fresh, fully cooked meals from 32 Degrees are a great mealtime option. We provide frozen, ready-prepared meals that are great for the busiest of lifestyles! We shop, prep, cook, and deliver to your doorstep, so you can experience the benefits of gourmet eating without the fuss or hassle.

Our fully cooked meals are created with passion by our chefs using only the freshest ingredients. We never use additives or preservatives. Our meals are ready to eat in the microwave in 5 minutes.

Place your order today by visiting 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Tacopolis

Our food tastes homemade, except we do the cooking for you!

Forget the calories and go for taste… start your Tacopolis meal enjoying a queso fundido, appetizer with any protein you like. Remember Tacopolis it's not for tacos, it's for Mexican cuisine

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago, to offer a mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences in a family casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open 7 Days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

This Saturday, enjoy our not-on-the-menu Salmon Sliders!

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Go authentic Cuban this Saturday! Enjoy our Shrimp & Lobster asopao! Nothing like it on the island…

Nothing goes better with our perfectly grilled salmon than a cold Presidente beer!

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room

Try our grilled Salmon on this hot and humid Saturday!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Treat yourself this weekend…visit our grill and try our unique take on Salmon Tartare with Avocado. Made to order.

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Carrot / Yellow Split Peas / Vegan Zucchini

Main Course: Meat Loaf / Chicken Verdeo / Shrimp/ Vodka Pasta with Salmon

Side dishes: White Rice / Grilled Veggies / Mixed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%