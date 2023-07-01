First Saturday in July and some rain in the forecast. Time to enjoy some comforting food and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants have some of the most delicious dishes on the island to put a smile on patrons' faces on this Saturday, July 1. ENJOY!

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

After the race, stop by our terrazita and enjoy a delicious Pizza!

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

No matter your taste, we have that perfect Saturday roll or delicacy waiting for you!

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Go authentic Cuban this Saturday! Enjoy our Shrimp & Lobster asopao! Nothing like it on the island…

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Toscana Mare

Located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience with delectable cuisine and a superb wine selection.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes, like delicious burgers, branzino filet, lobster salad, homemade pastas, carpaccio di-manzo, grilled octopus, and a selection of gourmet pizzas made with Ironside Pizza’s unique recipes.

On this Saturday, come relax in our terrace and enjoy not just a pizza, but our special Pizza Regina!

Inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace available. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

To place an order online, click here.

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

A unique #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Saturday, try any of our special & authentic Cantonese Eggrolls and Ribs

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Donut Gallery

Looking for something to delicious and different? Try our new menu item… our Lighthouse Lox Bagel. Guarantee that there is nothing on the island like it!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week! Serving breakfast any time of the day.

Follow us on Instagram by clicking here. Under new management.

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. To reach us, call (305) 361-9985

Sake Room

Go sailing with friends this Saturday… enjoy our sushi ship before it sails

Plus… Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Tutto Pizza and Pasta

This weekend, try perfection! Enjoy any of our special gourmet pizzas in 8" and 12" sizes.

Open for indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day, close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room

This Saturday, enjoy our Fresh ravioli and creamy deliciousness… ask us about today’s featured ravioli

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Looking for the best comforting sandwich on the island? Try our Miguelito Sandwich!

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Carrot / Garbanzo / Vegan Veggie

Main Course: Meatballs / Chicken Mushroom / Shrimp / Crab Mac and Cheese

Side dishes: Chicken Fried Rice / Yukon Potatoes / Roasted Eggplant

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala! Rain?

Cheese! Try our delicious Shrimp Parmigiana

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

