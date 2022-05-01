The Seville Fair is back.

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the eXpats Club event which promotes cultural exchange between Spain and Miami, is set for its third edition on May 6 at the Crossbridge Church at 160 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne.

The Fair runs from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Originating in Seville, Spain in the 19th Century, the Fair celebrates the spring season. The week-long event draws tourists from across the globe to the Andalucia region to experience colorful decorations, flamenco and good food.

In Key Biscayne’s event, people will be able to tour different booths, all decorated with Andalusian motifs, and taste the fares from different restaurants while enjoying live music and entertainment.

The inaugural 2018 South Florida event in Miami-Dade County, although small and unpretentious, was well received by attendees who were left wanting more, said event organizer Marina Martin.

The second edition was a street fair, with 10 different Spanish restaurants serving tapas-style food and Spanish wines and beer, said Martin. About 900 people attended and, without a flamenco group to liven things up, they danced Sevillanas, a traditional dance of the Seville region.

“With the attendance of almost 900 people, our expectations were exceeded and people were happy to be able to have something as ours as the April fair in Miami,” Martin said.

Ten, in 2020 and 2021, the event fell victim to the COVIDF pandemic.

This year, there will be 20 tents, decorated in the likeness of the original fair booths, and a larger stage for the flamenco group Salvador de Angela and a performance by dancer Paloma de Vega Centenera.

In addition, several flamenco academies will liven up the party with their dances while dressed in their colorful flamenco dresses, head flowers and castanets.

Restaurants will serve their most typical Spanish tapas, and of course, there will be no shortage of the fair’s signature drink, the “Rebujito” (a mixture of Sherry or Manzanilla wine with Sprite and ice).

“We don't expect it to be like the real fair in Seville, but at least we are proud to have a small representation of this wonderful event so colorful and so full of joy, culture and art,” said Martin.

The limited-seating event is $25 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased online on Seville Fair website, click here, Instagram - @expatsclub or Facebook.