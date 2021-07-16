The Alliance for Aging SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program is returning to the Key Biscayne Community Center!

A long-time partner of the senior program in Key Biscayne, SHINE is a federally-funded grant that provides health insurance information to Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers. All services are free, confidential and unbiased.

In Florida, the Department of Elder Affairs trains interested volunteers to be SHINE Medicare Counselors. Starting up again on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SHINE Counselor Marta Culver will be on site in the 2nd floor computer room.

She has been a SHINE Medicare Counselor for more than three years and is fluent in both English and Spanish. Culver holds a Doctorate in Clinical Psychiatry and leads the book club for ClubExpat and also leads Miami Photo Walks.

Culver enjoys helping her clients understand their Medicare benefits and resolving any Medicare-related issues.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to meet with Culver at the Key Biscayne Community Center, please contact SHINE at 305-671-6356. Or you can schedule an appointment click here and fill out an online request.