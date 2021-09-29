It would be a monumental understatement to state that 2020 was a challenging year. The economy shrank 3.5%, the worst recession in 74 years. But, there’s a light at the end of that tunnel as the outlook for 2021 looks promising.

With the economy reopening, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that actual gross domestic product (GDP) increased to 6%. Understandably, some organizations are willing to give small business grants in 2021 to boost the economy.

If you are wondering what a small business grant is, this guide highlights all you would ever need to know, including where to get them, fast.

What are small business grants?

A grant refers to the financial assistance a business will receive from:

● State and federal government

● Philanthropists

● Trusts and foundations

● Corporations

Although your business will receive money from the grant-giver, it’s not a loan. In short, you don’t have to pay back a grant.

How to improve your business with grants

He who pays the piper calls the tune seems to be the mode of operation of grant-giving entities. To cut a long story short, they don’t just give grants to any needy business but those that further their needs or vision.

For instance, local governments are more likely to give grants to businesses that give back to the community. In addition, a grant will come with precise instructions, so you can’t spend it on anything the business needs except those described in it, such as:

● Land

● Building

● Hiring fees

● Technology

However restrictive that sounds, you can use grants to improve your small business. Firstly, this is free money, so you don’t have to worry about paying it back.

Secondly, this gives your small business the stamp of approval within the community. A grant provides your business credibility and visibility, so winning a coveted gift can work as a marketing tool.

When other grant-giving institutions learn that you have won a grant, they are confident to give you their grant. There are no limits to the number of grants you can take.

Since grants focus on a specific initiative, it forces you to develop and research that area, which might lead to the acquisition of unique insights. This cutting-edge knowledge can go towards improving your business.

Where to find this free money in 2021

It sounds like a dream come true, but it’s a lot of work to get a grant. The process takes time, and some will even ask you to match the grant amount. That said, these are some of the places where you can find grants in 2021.

-Government business grants

Local government grants are usually the easiest to acquire and mainly apply to initiatives to improve the local community. State grants are more competitive and offer more significant sums, but they typically work with the federal government to grant small businesses.

Federal grants are the hardest to come by and offer vast amounts. The state usually hands its grants to government agencies.

The first step is to visit grants.gov to check out the grants you qualify for and their requirements. Most grants processing will run through the Small Business Association (SBA).

-Minorities and immigrants grants

Minorities, refugees, and immigrants have access to specialist grant facilities, including:

● Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) – has a special focus on minorities and women growing their business

● Microenterprise Development program – aimed at refugees, providing up to $15,000 in micro-loan credit.

-Grants for women

The most famous is the Amber Grant, established in 1998 specifically to promote women-owned businesses. They issue $10,000 per month to a winning business, with a yearly winner getting a further $25,000.

Another significant grant is the Cartier Women’s Initiative Award, with seven finalists receiving $100,000 and 14 finalists receiving $30,000. The Open Meadows Foundation provides $2,000 to projects dealing with racial, economic, and gender justice.

Final words

With the economy on the fast track to recovery, now is the perfect opportunity for minority entrepreneurs to seek funding. You no longer need your cash or a bank loan to fund your startup, as there are plenty of grants waiting for you to grab them.

You can secure grants from the local authority, state and federal programs aimed at minorities, refugees, and immigrants, while others are for women only. Examples of these programs include Amber Grant and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).

Visit the link in the introductory section to find out how you can secure a small business grant in 2021.