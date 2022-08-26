Strategies needed to continue increasing voter turnout for local elections

The turnout for local elections in the US is historically both low and less representative of community demographics. In 1956, voter turnout in Florida for the primary election was 66%, the highest Florida Primary Election turnout ever.

By the 1970s voter participation dipped into the 30s. In 1998, it dropped to 17% – the lowest Florida has ever seen. Since the 2000 primary election voter participation has ranged from 18% to 29%.

Civic engagement happens wherever there are people. Key Biscayne has a strong culture of engagement. Residents, organizations and the government recognize and value engagement and community-decision making. Overall, it created one of the safest and finest communities in the state. Most neighbors consider Key Biscayne a refuge and paradise community.

Key Biscayne traditionally has an above-average voter turn-out – and we should be proud of that.

This past Tuesday, Key Biscayne voters turned out in record numbers for the primary, mainly driven by a hotly contested mayoral election. In all, over 3,000 voters (3,084) or 38 percent of the island’s registered voters turned out to vote. On election day, 1,338 votes were recorded in Key Biscayne’s precinct.

Yet there is room for improvement. Higher voter participation is critical to better representation and to overall acceptance of election results. High voter turnout helps facilitate the process of working with residents who support other candidates.

Overall, US voter turnout for local elections is low. And it is likely to be less representative of the income, age and ethnicity diversity of the community. Affluent voters have 30-50 percent higher turnout in local elections than low-income voters. Those 65+ are seven times more likely to vote in local elections than voters aged 18 to 34. The median age of local election voters is in the 60s, with the average in cities such as Miami, Las Vegas and Fort Worth as high as 68 years old.

Implementing strategies that better connect residents with local issues can lay the groundwork for a more gratifying election experience. They may even help drive people who typically only vote in major federal or state elections to increase their local engagement. The time is now to plan and implement strategies to increase voter engagement in local elections.

Please share your ideas to improve voter engagement on Key Biscayne and throughout Miami-Dade: info@GoVoteMiami.org