With all the delicious Sunday meal options our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up this Sunday, February 6, leaving room for some incredible desserts is a must!

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Today - Sunday - open at 2 p.m. for lunch!

This Sunday, enjoy a slice of our Tiramisu dessert… made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee then layered with a homemade whipped mixture of mascarpone cheese and flavored with cocoa.

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday.

NEW! Now open for lunch at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays!

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Tacopolis

Make it a great Sunday by trying something different…our creative treatments to traditional desserts are like none on the island

Tacopolis, where every day is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Tacopolis strives to serve Authentic Mexican food in a casual and relaxed family atmosphere…

Open 7-days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, click here

Sake Room

Complete your Sake meal with our delicious mini-donuts, we guarantee the plate will be empty!

Free Crunchy Crab Salad with $50 purchase

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery daily from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

Any breakfast or brunch plans this Sunday?… Come on over, our Bambi’s Egg Toast with extra Wild Cut Salmon is a must try…

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers… and desserts! Complete your burger meal with our delicious cheesecakes

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

At Pop’s, we serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café.

Safe and friendly. Great service and great food.

All you need to make this Sunday more special is a little love and a whole-lot-of-flan!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

32 Degrees by MG

You deserve gourmet meal options that are fast and convenient.

Sunday is a great day to meal plan for the week

Fresh, fully cooked meals from 32 Degrees are a great mealtime option. We provide frozen, ready-prepared meals that are great for the busiest of lifestyles! We shop, prep, cook, and deliver to your doorstep, so you can experience the benefits of gourmet eating without the fuss or hassle.

Our fully cooked meals are created with passion by our chefs using only the freshest ingredients. We never use additives or preservatives. Our meals are ready to eat in the microwave in 5 minutes.

Place your order today by visiting 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med this evening either with it or at home this evening..

This Sunday, indulge in something sweet, you can’t go wrong with our Key Lime dessert!

Order online for takeout, click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested. Call (305) 361-7575 to make a reservation

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Indulge yourself with our exclusive Dulce de Leche tart!

How is this for Sunday? Dark Belgian chocolate ganache, dulce de leche, butter tartlet. A unique & delicious combination of flavors. This is our Dark chocolate dulce de leche tart.

Call (305) 361-1300 for Sunday Chef's Choice special menu.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, shop with confidence. To place an order online, click here

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Enjoy change of pace this Sunday with our Rotisserie chicken sandwich and plantains

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or free delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order.

Open Noon to 8 p.m. for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Closed on Sundays

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks your support during the last year

To place a Monday takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Closed Sunday.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes

To see our menu, click here Call us tomorrow at (305) 361-2675.

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%