You have made it through another week... time to take in the beauty the island has to offer and enjoy some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, February 24, 2023

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Friday’s Burger special! Give me a burger!!! Or two!!!

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $26.00 - served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center - (305) 361-2224.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery. To order online, click here.

Costa Med Bistro

Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne

Place your takeout order online by clicking here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Offering Indoor & Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout.

Reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!

Beach, perfect burger, cold brew and sweet potatoes fries… the perfect Friday

DUNE is the stylish, yet casual, beach lounge at The Ritz-Carlton's beach for global appetizers, gourmet burgers & champagne.

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order! Click here.

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious? Try our special Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Minestrone / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Asado Negro (Eye Round) / Chicken Caprese / Salmon Fillet / Pasta with Truffle Musharooms

Side Dishes: Shrimp Fried Rice / Gratin Zucchini / Yuca

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Brasas KB

#burgerfriday special ... delicious Half-Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa '' for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Friday, try their specialty, the Pekin Duck. Reputed to be the best in South Florida!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Not in the mood for a burger? Try one of our delicious sandwiches, like our Italian sandwich in a freshly baked baguette

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Burgers are nice…. but enjoy a change of pace this Friday… try Yesenia's Homemade Meatball. What is in it? Ground veal, beef, and pork. Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Italian parsley, garlic, served with fresh ricotta cheese.

Please call (305) 456-0480 to order place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. NEW! Now open at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sundays for lunch.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

What says “Burger Friday” more than a perfectly cooked burger and fries, enjoyed beachside under the shadows of the Lighthouse?

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Sake Room

This Friday, just for meat lovers, we are featuring our new Meat Roll! A must try!

Or try us for lunch. Specials starting at $10.99

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Takeout or Delivery!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Friday! We top it off with a fried egg for perfection!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open Monday through Saturday from Noon to 10 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

La Scala

Fridays are Osso Bucco days at La Scala… and ours has the reputation of being the best on the island. Guaranteed.

Open for Indoor & Limited Outdoor Dining (reservations recommended) and Takeout

Come in even if just to say hello!. Please wear a mask when coming into La Scala.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great support from the community while they enjoy La Scala cuisine at home.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%