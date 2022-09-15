Thanking residents for helping usher change in at the K-8 Center

I wanted to write a few post-election words to express my gratitude to the community of Key Biscayne.

First and foremost, I want to congratulate Village residents for coming together for a common cause. This little village was able to go against the fourth largest district in our country and we WON! The heart of our community, the Key Biscayne K8 Center has seen transformational changes.

These changes are a direct result of the efforts of parents, teachers, community leaders and students who stood up to voice concerns and demand accountability. I am honored and privileged to serve this community and will continue to work diligently for the children and families I serve.

This is only the beginning. There is no limit to what we can accomplish when we work together.

Thank you, Key Biscayne!!

Sandra Manzieri

KBK8 Third Grade Teacher