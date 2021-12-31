I have lived and worked on Key Biscayne for almost 50 years. For 43 of those years I sold, rented and repaired bicycles as the owner of Mangrove Cycles. After I closed the bicycle shop, I opened Miami Meditation Center and offered sessions in Zen meditation and breath awareness to relieve stress. Now, I find myself embarking on a new career.

My affiliation with the Islander News began in March of 2019. An acquaintance and former editor for the paper, Raquel Garcia,asked me to accompany her and help cover the Ultra Music Festival, a sprawling three-day event that took place at the Miami Marine Stadium.

We arrived on the afternoon of the first day of the festival. I was quickly mesmerized by the pulsating beat of the electronic music. That type of music was unfamiliar to me, and I felt the rhythm deep in my chest. As I stood outside the gates talking with and photographing hundreds of concertgoers entering the festival, many of them decades younger than me, I couldn’t help but marvel how exciting it was to observe something new and experience it through the eyes of a journalist, just witnessing and documenting the goings on.

I arrived home that evening, exhilarated but exhausted. At midnight the phone rang. It was Raquel, asking me to go back to the festival because an unexpected scene was unfolding due to a shortage of transportation buses.

I hopped on my bicycle and rode back to the Marine Stadium. Fortunately, I had just installed fresh batteries in my bike lights. It was 2 a.m. when I arrived, and it felt like I was in a scene from Woodstock. Thousands of young festival goers had grown tired of waiting on the overwhelmed buses and were instead walking peacefully, en masse, back across the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The spectacle seemed surreal. It was as if every police car in Miami was there, emergency lights flashing. But the youthful crowd seemed unbothered by the inconvenience. A middle-of-the-night hike across the bridge was just another exciting chapter to close out a fun-filled day.

So often, we can’t really appreciate a situation — particularly a sprawling and chaotic one — when we are in the thick of it. It takes time and reflection to understand what was really going on. So it was with my experience at the Ultra Festival and its aftermath. The scene on the causeway could have been dangerous but somehow it wasn’t. For the most part, people kept their cool, and the police officers remained calm and helpful. Hopefully, everyone got home OK.

The day after, I sorted through my photos and was thrilled to discover that I had captured a great shot. In it, a weary police officer stands by his motorcycle on the bridge as he watches the army of festival-goers march by, the magical Miami cityscape shimmering in the background. Raquel published my photo with her story. And with that, I was hooked.

I am captivated by the stories people tell. For two years, I did my best to capture Key Biscayners’ stories through photography, and I published hundreds of pictures in the Islander. And then I decided I wanted to stretch myself further. I wanted to write. Never mind that I had no real training beyond some first-year English composition courses at the University of Miami.

Justo Rey, publisher of the Islander News, kindly agreed to give me a chance — with the proviso that I keep my articles to under 200 words. That is about the length of a recipe for baking a cake. But it was a start and a new challenge. As I gained experience, my pieces stretched beyond 200 words to 500, and the real fun began.

Readers of the Lighter Side column may recall its roots. I was getting a coffee at the Golden Hog one day when Tom Dannemiller showed me a golf ball he had retrieved from a water hazard at Crandon Golf. The ball, which was in good condition, was marked with the name of a hotel that had closed in 1980. How did the golf ball wind up there? The story drew me in and I became determined to write about it.

Subsequently Miriam Esteve contacted me with an interesting personal story about the same hotel and asked if she could have the golf ball as a memento. Tom agreed and part two of the story hatched. Events just kept going from there, with new subjects seeming to fall from the sky.

I would like to express my appreciation to each person who has shared their story with me for this column. What’s important to me is not the satisfaction of completing a column (whether it’s 500 or 700 or 1200 words) but getting to know the people behind the stories. Each of you has enriched my life. I appreciate that you have allowed me to retell your story in a meaningful way. By sharing your stories with Islander readers, I hope to foster friendships and connect neighbors as we continue to make our tropical island an even better place to live.

In addition to the golf ball sequence, this year I have written about a prayer group that meets beside a historic tree, an early aviator, a South Beach club promoter who had a transformation and started a charity in Haiti, a man who returned to the lighthouse with a painting he received as a child, a dolphin activist who got his start at Mashta Island, parades, a senior citizen who teaches dance classes, electric cars, an organizer of the LightHouse run, and a businessman with a passion for new technology. It’s a wide array of topics that showcase the diversity of people that share our island paradise.

I would especially like to thank Justo for extending an open invitation to write about anything that interests me. Very few journalists are so fortunate. I try not to ask him too many questions or make demands because, having seen his weekly to-do lists, I quite frankly don’t know how he does it.

It’s my great pleasure to work with Justo and continue the 51-year local news tradition of the Islander. Many fine community-minded people have worked in this office over the years, including Anne Owens, Ann Tennis, Linda Thornton, Nancye Ray, Darrell Nicholson, David Gilmer, Rod Coffee, Raquel Garcia, George White, Hillard Grossman and others.

So, yes, I am enjoying sitting in this chair, meeting neighbors and telling their stories. But I realize this is a temporary endeavor. The paper has a talented team of interns. Who knows? Perhaps one of them will eventually take my place.

I like the island lifestyle — a relaxed pace that permits riding a bicycle from place to place and allows time to stop and talk with strangers and old friends alike. And to enjoy a mid-day cup of coffee at a leisurely pace. Patience and the ability to listen to others are necessary traits for budding journalists.

I am grateful to those who have trusted me as a bike repairman and as a meditation teacher, and who now continue to encourage me in my new role as a newspaper columnist.

What gives meaning to my life is not how far or fast I have traveled. It’s the people I meet along the way, the strangers on the road who, like me, seek happiness. Am I blinded by striving to reach my destination? Or, like a Good Samaritan, can I stop to help others along the road to Jericho? It’s you, all of you, who make this journey worthwhile.

If you have suggestions for a topic, I’d welcome them. Please email me at bill@islandernews.com.

P.S. — And special thanks to Catherine Malinin Dunn for maintaining a good sense of humor while consulting on and editing this column.