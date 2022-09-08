Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are offering some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, September 8.

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

On this Pre-Friday, try our delicious fixed-price 3-course meal during Spice of Randazzo’s month for $45 with a glass of wine or Prosecco (tax and gratuity not included)

Appetizer your choice of -Cesar Salad or our Soup of the Day

Main Entrée choose one. Snappper Francese, Snapper Puttanesca, Spaghetti and Meatball, Fettuccine Bolognese, Fiocchi stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese & Pear or Chicken Milanese

Dessert, choose either Cannoli or our famously delicious Tiramisu

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Thursday, join us for a delicious Tropical Bowl with salmon and avocado!

We open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Planning a special lunch event for family, organization or office? Did you know The Golden Hog offers Lunch Catering Services?

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams Chicken Chupe / Garbanzo / Vegan Zucchini

Main Course: Beef Tenderloin / Turkey Breast / Bacalao Filet / Mixed Ravioli

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Gratinated Cauliflower / Sweet Potato Fries

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or order online here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Celebrate Pre-Friday awhile enjoying a Cuban feast!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

Sake Room

Open for Indoor & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Have you tried the Sake Room for lunch? Select from a varied and special menu with entries starting at $10.99

Today try our delicious Hamachi truffle tartare

Or enjoy Sake quality at home!

Today, enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us*!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for indoor & ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Enjoy one of our special rolls this Thursday, or perhaps our own take on Tuna Tartar

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Brasas KB

Thursday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Monday try any of our authentic Cantonese dishes on this Thursday

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Novecento

Miami Spice is now ongoing and Novecento is one of the #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants participating with some delicious and creative fixed-price three course meals.

The Miami Spice program allows residents and visitors to enjoy a three course meal at Novecento for $28 for lunch and $45 for dinner. The meal includes one appetizer, one main entree and a dessert.

Novecento’s Miami Spice Dinner menu includes the following:

Appetizers, your choice of one: EMPANADA DE POLLO ROSTIZADO Homemade turnover with roasted chicken, onions, jalapeño & fresh cilantro - VITELLO TONNATO Italian tunnied veal with micro arúgula and capers or CROQUETA DE PESCADO Homemade croquettes with white fish and romesco sauce.

Main Entree / Second Course: Your choice of one: RISOTTO CON LANGOSTINOS PATAGÓNICOS Mascarpone cheese risotto with argentinian shrimp and tomato confit - BIFE DE CHORIZO ARGENTINO CON PAPAS BRAVAS Argentinian grass fed New York steak with spice Spanish potatoes or BRANZINO FRESCO CON ENSALADA GRIEGA RÚSTICA Fresh branzino with rustic greek salad.

For Desserts, your choice include CHEESECAKE DE DULCE DE LECHE & QUESO DE CABRA Portion of dulce de leche cheesecake with goat cheese orr TARTELETA DE QUESO MASCARPONE Y FRUTOS DEL BOSQUE. Mascarpone cheese & wild berries tartlet.

Menu is subject to change (Price is not inclusive of applicable taxes and tips)

For the complete Novecento Miami Spice Lunch menu, click here

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne. For reservations or questions, call 305-362-0900.

For more, click here.

La Scala

Ready for dinner? So much pasta, so little Thursday

A La Scala Italian meal makes any night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, and we’ve added to our outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

Located at 180 Crandon Blvd in the Arcade Shopping Center.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%