Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are celebrating this Pre-Friday by serving some of the most delicious meal options on Key Biscayne on this last Thursday in April.

Costa Med Bistro

Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!.

Join us for lunch or dinner and enjoy the weather in our expanded outside seating!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations recommended.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Order online for take out here!

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

What could be better than a Randazzo dinner with your favorite wine?

Join us today, between 5 and 7 p.m. for $5 Prosecco, Wine & Beer specials

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Thursday, join us for a delicious Tropical Bowl with salmon and avocado enjoyed in our special terrazita!

We open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Do you Poke? Love tuna? Salmon? Our delicious Poke Bowl station is now open daily. Located in our juice bar area and made fresh to order. ENJOY!

Today’s special menu:

Soups & Cream: Chicken Chupe / Garbanzo / Carrot

Main Course: London Broil Steak / Hawaiian Chicken / Merluza / Four-Cheese Pasta

Side dishes: Green Rice / Mashed Potatoes / Asparagus

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or order online here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Celebrate this change in temperatures while enjoying a Cuban feast!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

Sake Room

Open for Indoor & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Have you tried the Sake Room for lunch? Select from a varied and special menu with entries starting at $8.99

Today, enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us*!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m. Close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for indoor & ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Enjoy one of our special rolls this Thursday, or perhaps our own take on Tuna Tartar

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Brasas KB

Thursday cold weather special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Monday try any of our authentic Cantonese dishes on this Thursday

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

La Scala

Ready for dinner? Yes! We have outside seating to enjoy this nice weather!

A La Scala Italian meal makes any night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, and we’ve added to our outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

Located at 180 Crandon Blvd in the Arcade Shopping Center.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Today is Pizza Day at Tutto's... join us for our Thursday lunch special... choose any 8" Pizza and a soda for only $12 - served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center - (305) 361-2224.

Open Tuesday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Daily Close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Mondays

To order online, click here

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%