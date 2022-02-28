Two years ago today, Katherine Johnson died at the age of 101. A year later, she is inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame. President Barack Obama awarded Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom and she was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson as the lead character in the 2016 film, “Hidden Figures,” about the team of black mathematicians who calculated where and when to launch the rocket for the Apollo 11 mission of 1969, which sent the first three men to the Moon. In 2019, Johnson was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

As we are transitioning from February and Black history month to Women’s History Month in March, Katherine Johnson’s story connects us deeply to both.

Katherine was born Aug. 26, 1918, in White Sulphur Springs, WV. grew up to be one of the black female American mathematicians who calculated and analyzed the flight paths of many spacecraft during her more than three decades with the U.S. space program. Her work helped send astronauts to the Moon – and bring them safely back home.

Coleman’s intelligence and skill with numbers became apparent when she was a child; by the time she was 10 years old, she had started attending high school. In 1937, at age 18, Coleman graduated with highest honors, earning bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and French. She started a teaching job, but in 1939 was selected to be one of the first three African American students to enroll in a graduate program at West Virginia University.

In 1953 she began working at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA)’s West Area Computing unit, a group of African American women who manually performed complex mathematical calculations for the program’s engineers.

NACA was segregated until 1958, and the West Computers (as the women were referred to) had to use separate bathrooms and dining facilities until the newly formed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) banned segregation. She retired from NASA in 1986.

