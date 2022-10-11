Tropical depression likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico this week

A tropical disturbance located over Central America could become the 2022 Hurricane season’s next Tropical Depression this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.

On Tuesday morning, the NHC said the system will move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development and there is a 40 percent change the system becomes a tropical depression in the next two days.

But that development could be short-lived.

The NHC says increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development, but regardless, the system is forecast to produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern Mexico.

For more, click here.