Village Council presented with expanded mobility options

At last Tuesday’s meeting, the Key Biscayne Village Council heard an update on the county’s six-corridor SMART (Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit) Plan from Aileen Boucle, executive director of the Transportation Planning Organization.

Part of the presentation was a three-minute video displaying various mobility models and new technology options for the region. The video can be seen at MiamiDadeTPO.org

There are 37 demonstration projects on the board, and Boucle wants to add two more that includes the Village: road improvements to Crandon Boulevard, and stretches along Harbor Drive and Mashta Drive that are already in the Village plans.

Boucle also is looking to add two more Freebees, a 10-seat commuter service to the Brickell area, and perhaps an autonomous vehicle, similar to the concept in Las Vegas.