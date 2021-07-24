Village police are not enforcing kitesurfing regulations

Editor’s note: This letter was sent to Mayor Mike Davey and shared with Islander News for publication.

Mr. Mayor,

The culture at the KB Police Department is that enforcing the Village’s kiteboarding regulations is not police work.

Unless you report a violation, KB Police will not enforce the following kiteboarding regulations:

1. Section 4-32(a). A kiteboarder cannot body drag his kite outside of the Kiteboard Channel.

2. Section 4-33(a). Kiteboarding instruction is prohibited within the Village.

3. Section 4-33(b). Deployment of a kiteboarding kite shall occur only within the Kiteboard Channel.

4. Section 4-33(i). When not in use and outside the Kiteboarding Channel all kiteboarding equipment shall be contained within a bag.

Even if you report a violation, KB Police has arbitrarily decided that they will not enforce the following regulations:

1. Section 4-32(a). Kiteboarding is not allowed within 300 feet east of the beach.

2. Section 4-32(c). No more than 10 kiteboarding kites shall be permitted at one time on the beach within the Kiteboard Channel.

3. Section 4-33(d). All persons must annually register with the Village Manager or designee prior to kiteboarding within the Village. Kiteboarding in the Village shall only occur by registered persons.

4. Section 4-33(e)(1). Prior to kiteboarding within the Village, all persons shall possess and provide proof of an UP WIND Level 3 International Kite Organization (IKO) certification or its equivalent, as determined by the Village.

5. Section 4-33(e)(2). Prior to kiteboarding within the Village, all persons shall provide proof of general liability insurance of not less than $1,000,000.00 per kiteboarding incident for bodily injury and property damage.

6. Section 4-33(f). All persons shall attach the Village-issued kite streamer to his or her harness while Kiteboarding.

Please review the KB Police records. KB Police has never issued a citation to a person for violating any of the kiteboarding regulations. KB Police believes it is not their job to verify whether a person kiteboarding in the Village has registered with the Village or has the required UP WIND Level 3 license and insurance.

The culture of the KB Police Department is that enforcing the kiteboarding regulations is not police work. I beg you Mr. Mayor, for the safety of all the families that use the beach, please change this culture at KB Police.

Thank you.

Rafael M. Rojas