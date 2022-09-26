Seniors on Key Biscayne might be enjoying their golden years a lot more, thanks to a state grant worth $90,000 that will go toward "senior programming," effectively doubling the $92,000 proposed budget that went before Village Council on Wednesday night.

None of the new amenities, or projects to maintain health and well-being, have yet to be discussed, but the grant money is for all seniors and residents, said Village Manager Steve Williamson, noting everyone could benefit from, say, better televised programming geared toward seniors on local Ch. 77.

Ed Stone, who just turned 80, has been an island resident since 1968. For 14-plus years, he has been the lead representative, or president, of the ASK Club (Active Seniors on the Key), which has between 300 and 500 active members beginning with AARP's standard age of 50.

"It is exciting. We have ideas, but we don't know what the Village has in mind,” he said. “We look forward to this opportunity. It gives us a chance to do a few more things to keep people together. We're learning that socialization is very important."

Club members take part in everything from art to fitness classes to yoga and chair exercises, which are taught by Marilyn Kreisberg, who is in her mid-90's. There also are luncheons, lectures, pickleball sports, and field trips three or four times a month. Even virtual bingo was a big hit during the COVID pandemic, thanks to the efforts of Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda, the Village's senior program specialist at the Community Center, whom Stone said has been "fabulous" in consistently filling the calendar with activities.

Friday, the ASK Club hosted a cocktail party to welcome back everyone from summer vacations. A Halloween party is on the horizon, as are a couple of political candidate forums: Sept. 29 for Council hopefuls and Oct. 6 for the two mayoral candidates, both at noon in the Island Room of the Community Center.

Stone said 54% of Key Biscayne's voting population in the 2020 election were age 51 or older (roughly 4,400 of the 8,000) and seniors comprise between 15-20% of the island's general population, based on what age is actually used to classify a "senior."

The state grant, just the latest in a series of approvals from outside sources to partially fund resiliency projects or safety projects, was denied the first time through the Florida State Senate Appropriations Committee.

"The second time, we had local support; Rep. (Nicholas) Duran was in our corner fighting for it," Williamson said.

Stone said he could not recall any state grant being dedicated to the seniors of Key Biscayne. But it was his signed letter, with the assistance of Melissa McCaughan White, Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, that helped propel the request.

In that letter, which bore the Community Foundation header and logo, Stone praised Village leaders for their inclusion of senior activities, saying, "Not many communities produce programming with such care, dedication and imagination."

He also pointed out how important staying active, either physically or socially, is to seniors, especially during the pandemic.

"A sedentary life becomes harder to rationalize when so many free activities are being offered nearby, and avoiding a sedentary life is of the utmost importance for the mental and physical health of senior citizens," Stone wrote.

White said she was happy to provide the letter of support, since the ASK Club falls under the Foundation's charitable umbrella.

"The funding will go towards additional and expanded programs for seniors with the aim of greatly improving their quality of life and keeping them connected to their community," White wrote in an email to the Islander News.

She mentioned that volunteers comprise the ASK Club committee board and includes Stone, Bobbi Savage, Chris Biggers, Sally Brody, Susan Sawyer, Mariana McCroskey and Bill Durham.

"They plan events and programs with the help of Todd Hofferberth's Parks & Recreation team that improve quality of life for seniors in the community. We are fortunate to live in a Village that improves not just the quantity, but the quality of life for our senior residents," White said.