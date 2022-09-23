Warning: Triathlon event on Sunday will impact traffic

Key Biscayne residents and commuters should plan ahead if leaving the island on Sunday, September 25, as a triathlon event will be taking place starting at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park.

The race will begin with an ocean swim and a northbound bike ride along Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker Causeway. The ride will continue along the William Powell Bridge, and a U-turn at the bottom of it, to then return to Crandon Park. The race will end with a run through Crandon Park.

Start times will be staggered, ranging from 7 to 8 a.m. Traffic will likely be heavy before and during the race, and traffic diversion will be set up before it starts.

The north and westbound lanes of Crandon Boulevard and Rickenbacker Causeway, respectively, will be closed during the cycling part of the race.

For more information, contact info@integritymultisport.com