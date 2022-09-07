Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most unique and delicious meal-deals on this first Wednesday in September 7, 2022.

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Wednesday try their specialty, the Pekin Duck. Reputed to be the best in South Florida!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Sake Room

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Make it a Sake-Lunch-Wednesday and try one of the delicious options in our new Lunch Menu, starting at $10.99.

Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

La Scala

Join us for that special Wednesday dinner night! Or let us deliver you a fresh cooked Italian meal! Today, treat yourself to our delicious Linguine Mari Piemonte

A La Scala meal makes any day that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Brasas KB

Open for covered Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Mid-Week $10.99 burger special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie Family Combo for lunch or dinner? Package includes 4 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Wednesday, try our perfect SEXY Wrap.

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you with indoor & ample outdoor seating

This Wednesday, treat yourself to our delicious Asian Baby Back Ribs

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant. We offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Mon to Sat Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sundays

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!

Today, treat yourself to our delicious Petit Filet Mignon with truffle fries!

Order online for take out - click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

Start the day with a delicious breakfast under the Lighthouse! Serving traditional breakfast favorites being served at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

This Monday, try our delicious fixed-price 3-course meal during Spice of Randazzo’s month.for $45 with a glass of wine or Prosecco (tax and gratuity not included)

Appetizer your choice of -Cesar Salad or our Soup of the Day

Main Entrée choose one. Snappper Francese, Snapper Puttanesca, Spaghetti and Meatball, Fettuccine Bolognese, Fiocchi stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese & Pear orr Chicken Milanese

Dessert, choose either Cannoli or our famously delicious Tiramisu

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Visit us for our Wednesday special Grilled Chicken sandwich, prepared fresh on our grill!

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Pasta / Red Beans / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Beef Bourguignon / Chicken Milanesa / Corvina Fillet / Veggie Lasagna

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Green Beans / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Novecento

Miami Spice is now ongoing and Novecento is one of the #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants participating with some delicious and creative fixed-price three course meals.

The Miami Spice program allows residents and visitors to enjoy a three course meal at Novecento for $28 for lunch and $45 for dinner. The meal includes one appetizer, one main entree and a dessert.

Novecento’s Miami Spice menu includes the following:

Appetizers: EMPANADA DE POLLO ROSTIZADO, Homemade turnover with roasted chicken, onions, jalapeño & fresh cilantro - COLIFLOR AL HORNO CON HUMMUS DE REMOLACHA, Baked cauliflower, bits hummus & arugula salad, onion, chickpea, peanuts or ZUCHINI FLAT BREAD Homemade flat bread with zucchini, feta cheese and fresh herbs.

Main Entree / Second Course: Your choice of one: FISH AND CHIPS Fried fish, wedges potatoes & tartar sauce. - MILANGA DE CUADRIL CON PURE MIXTO Lightly breaded steak with mashed potatoes and butternut squash or POLLO “AIRLINE” ENSALADA Grilled chicken Arline with watercress radicchio salad, cherry tomatoes, fresh corn, black beans & cilantro.

For Desserts, your choice include KEY LIME PIE DE LIMÓN CON MERENGUE ITALIANO Lemon key lime pie with italian merengue or APPLE GALETTE Green apples tart & toffee sauce.

Menu is subject to change (Price is not inclusive of applicable taxes and tips)

For the complete Novecento Miami Spice Lunch menu, click here

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne. For reservations or questions, call 305-362-0900.

For more, click here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%