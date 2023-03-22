Complete lunches for under $11. $5 wine and beer specials. BOGO Happy Hours. And much more being offered by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Wednesday, March 22.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Join us for our Wednesday lunch special... choose any Pannini Sandwich and a soda for only $13 - served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center - (305) 361-2224.

To order online, click here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!

Today, treat yourself to our special Airline Grilled to perfection Chicken...

Order online for take out - click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Get ready for the weekend by pre-ordering from our catering menu of appetizers and platters

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Stracciatella / Red Beans / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: BBQ Pork Ribs / Chicken Spinach / Bacalao / Pasta Carbobara

Side Dishes: Congri / Yuca / Asparagus

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Unique #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Wednesday try our specialty, the Pekin Duck. Reputed to be the best in South Florida!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694.

Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Sake Room

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Treat yourself this Wednesday to our featured dish… Eel roll topped with avocados and almonds

Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open Noon to 10 p.m. daily, close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Gran Inka

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

On this Wednesday, join us for MidWeek Happy Hour - all drink 2 for 1 and special $7 appetizers

Offering Delivery or Take out. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne (across from Winn Dixie)

UberEats Available

La Scala

Join us for that special Wednesday dinner night! Or let us deliver you a fresh cooked Italian meal! Today, treat yourself to our delicious Linguine Mari Piemonte

A La Scala meal makes any day that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Brasas KB

Open for covered Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Mid-Week $10.99 burger special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie Family Combo for lunch or dinner? Package includes 4 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Wednesday, try out any of perfectly packed Wraps.

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you with indoor & ample outdoor seating

This Wednesday, treat yourself to our delicious Asian Baby Back Ribs

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant. We offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Mon to Sat Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sundays

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

Start the day with a delicious breakfast under the Lighthouse! Serving traditional breakfast favorites being served at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

What could be better than a Randazzo dinner with your favorite wine?

Join us today, between 5 and 7 p.m. for $5 Wine & Beer specials and HALF OFF Appetizers

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%