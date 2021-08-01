What are 5 most luxurious condo buildings on Key Biscayne

“Key Biscayne delivers the best of South Florida living in an intimate, family-focused island setting.” A fact known to all island residents, but it is the message being delivered to entice new residents to makes Key Biscayne home.

A recent web blog post, listed the Most Luxurious Condo Buildings in Key Biscayne, naming five communities familiar to island residents.

What are they?

#5. Mar Azul – 600 Grapetree Dr, Key Biscayne.

126-unit luxury building with direct access to the beach along with a recently renovated grand lobby, waterfront gym, and social lounge.

Average List Price: $825 per square foot

#4. Casa del Mar – 881 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne

Oceanfront community with 197 luxury units with direct beach access, clay tennis courts, a BBQ area and game room.

Average List Price: $826 per square foot

#3. Ocean Club - Club Tower Two – 785 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Gated condo community spread over 55-acres. Residents enjoy direct beach access and high-end amenities, like tennis courts, beachside bar and grill, a 25,000-square-foot beach club, a gourmet restaurant and expansive pools.

Average List Price: $1,452 per square foot

#2. Grand Bay Ritz Carlton – 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne

Three luxurious towers seats on a 12-acre complex are some of the most luxurious on the island.

Average List Price: $1,547 per square foot

#1. Oceana – 350-360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne

One of the most coveted addresses on the island, this oceanfront, 142 ultra-luxury condo community, sets itself apart with a modern structure houses condo units and private villas.

Residents enjoy a private access to 500 feet of oceanfront with beach service, poolside restaurant, relaxation and lap pools, media room, children’s center, lush greens, underground parking and more.

Average List Price: $2,189 per square foot

