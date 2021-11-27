Island parents who are worried about the ongoing supply chain issues in the toy industry need to relax -- if their plans include shopping locally for the season’s hottest toys.

One local shop has been working hard to make sure kids get as many toys under the tree as possible.

“We have been working all summer to make sure we are fully stocked,” said Mary Tague. owner of Toy Town located in the Square Shopping Center. “As a matter of fact, we have all our inventory in,.

“No supply chain issues at Toy Town.”

The locally owned and operated Toy Town has been supplying recreational and educational toys on the island for more than 20 years. They carry toys and gifts for all ages, including baby toys, beach and outdoor activities, puzzles, board games, school supplies, and arts and crafts. They are a full-service shop, meaning those grandparents who want to make sure their loved ones get the hottest toys, Toy Town will pack and ship your toy selections (for an extra cost).

This year, some of the toys that Tague and store clerk Michelle Camps expect to be popular include a mixture of classic and new ones. For example:

Lego sets. This classic is popular every year and Toy Town has the newest sets, including the new City Sets and the Minecraft sets.

Remote control stunt car. What kid doesn’t like a remote control car? Camps expects the King of Amphicar model, with a 2.4g remote control, to be popular with kids 6-and up.

Micro Maxi and Mini scooters. Look around Key Biscayne, with its plentiful safe roads, what kid would not love to move around on an classy-looking scooter? Several colors to satisfy any taste. Shop early as these are sure to be literally rolling out of the shop!

Barbie boat. We live on an island and the Barbie doll is as popular – an chic – as ever. The Barbie boat is expected to be a hot item among the store’s large Barbie-related inventory.

Stick O magnetic set. The magnetic toy has grown in popularity in recent years. It is a great tool for toddlers to explore tactile learning with hands-on magnetic play. The Forest Friends 16-piece set offers kids aged 18-month-+ additional learning opportunities.

Karaoke! Kids of all ages love to perform. Tague and Camps expect the Bling Edition of a Karaoke microphone and LED light-up speaker to be especially popular.

Want more? Toy Town invites you to their annual party with Santa between 4 and 7 p.m. on December 3. Santa and two elves will help celebrate this magical time of the year. Face painting, raffles and entertainment and of course, a picture with the Big Guy himself!

If you go

Toy Town is in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, #43. You may reach them at (305) 361-5501.

They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.