What does Constitution Day, which is September 17, mean to you?

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution by 39 brave men on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization as citizens. Join teachers, politicians, scholars and artists to make this day relevant in ways that engage, inspire and motivate others to be the visionary citizens the Constitution was written for.

On that September day, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created. All Americans are encouraged to Celebrate Constitution Day, one of the nation's most important days, by attending local events, parades or demonstrations celebrating our love for the US and the blessings of freedom that our Founding Fathers secured for us.

Have you read it lately? We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Find the complete text at ConstitutionDay.com

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center present “What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck from December 1-18. Tickets on sale now at arshtcenter.org.

Schreck’s 2019 Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated play breathes new life into our U.S. Constitution with entertaining and powerful storytelling. Inspired by real events, a young Heidi earns her college tuition arguing the Amendments in constitutional debate contests. As an adult, she discovers debate topics get messy when life and consequences become personal. Surprising, poignant, and funny, the play traces the profound relationship between four generations of women, the founding document that shapes our lives, and how it continues to influence future generations.

For more information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to www.GoVoteMiami.org