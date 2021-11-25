Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants would like to wish you and your family a Happy and Wonderful Thanksgiving

La Scala

Open for Thanksgiving dinner, serving both traditional Italian cuisine and Turkey

A La Scala meal makes any day that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Tacopolis

Open Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Celebrate with us

Today, join us for an authentic Mexican breakfast and relax before the festivities!

Tacopolis offers Key Biscayne a family concept, with authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico in a casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Open on this Thanksgiving from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Thursday, join us for a delicious Keto-friendly breakfast!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Open Thanksgiving Day!

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Treat yourself to our special Thanksgiving menu

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Lentil / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Beef Tenderloin / Roasted Turkey / Salmon Fillet / Lasagna

Side Dishes: Wild Rice / Hallacas / Green Beans / Sweet Mashed Potatoes / Our exclusive Stuffing

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or order online here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Open Thanksgiving Day until 4 p.m.

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Start today by enjoying a nice seaside breakfast at LightHouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Let us help you simplify mealtime.

We are your simple solution for feeding the family on a school night. Orders are delivered in 24 hours. Order today for tomorrow! How about a Meat Lasagna Friday? Order today and enjoy tomorrow

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, go to 32-degrees.com.

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Open Thanksgiving Day from Noon to 10 p.m.

From San Marino, north of Italy, now delighting Key Biscayne residents with authentic Italian cuisine.

Today we invite you to try our “Tortelloni Verdi Speck e Rosmarino” - handmade fresh spinach tortellini filled with cheese, amici tomatoes sauce, speck (Italian smoked prosciutto) and rosemary

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

KEBO

Open Thanksgiving Day from Noon to 10 p.m.

In the mood for an award-winning snack? Try KEBO’s croquetas, awarded best on the island by restaurantguru.com

We also have one of the largest selections of fine wine on the island Visit our wine cellar

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call us at (305) 365-1244 for reservations

Corner Coffee and Pantry

Closed for Thanksgiving. Enjoy a wonderful day! We will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666. To order online click here.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Costa Med Bistro

Closed Thanksgiving Day! Our entire staff wishes you and yours a Happy and Healthy Thanksgiving.

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations recommended.

Sake Room

Closed for Thanksgiving Day

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Pop’s Burger

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Will reopen Friday

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Randazzo by Yesenia

Closed for Thanksgiving Day. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving

Will reopen Friday at 5 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

Closed for Thanksgiving

Brasas KB

Closed for Thanksgiving Day.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%