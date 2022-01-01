First day of 2022! HAPPY NEW YEAR! Saturday! If the Dec 31st festivities left you hungry, many of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are open on this Saturday, January 1,2022

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended, call (305) 456-0480

Tell us if this sounds like a meal to celebrate 2022’s arrival? Colossal shrimp, sautéed in Filippo Berio olive oil, topped with Locatelli Pecorino Romano cheese, and topped with homemade breadcrumbs and #Calabro butter broiled to golden brown perfection. That is our SHRIMP OREGANATE

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Open New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Get your day off right with a special breakfast on our outdoor terrace… enjoy our yuca gluten free waffles

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Let us help you simplify mealtime today and this entire year! HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, visit 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start your new year by enjoying some of the freshest snappers on the island. Try our signature whole fried snapper or many of our delicious dishes this Saturday!

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

Special New Year’s Day hours. Open at 6 p.m. for dinner

Start your new year right with a delicious our Fresh ravioli and creamy deliciousness… ask us about today’s featured ravioli

Also new, you can order online for takeout, click here

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating, Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

Pop’s Burger

Open for delivery only from Noon to 9 p.m.

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Celebrate the New Year with our POP’S CRISPY burger. Juicy, crunchy and super tasty!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Open for dinner.

Go on a Saturday night in Italy… In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… serving authentic Italian cuisine in a friendly

Today’s dinner “Spaghetti alle Vongole” - probably the best spaghetti with clams you’ve ever had!

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Closed for New Year’s Day Enjoy the day with your family and visit us tomorrow

Located at 91 Harbor Dr in the Harbor Plaza. (305) 361-1300

La Scala

Closed New Year’s Day

Located at 180 Crandon Blvd in the Arcade Shopping Center. (786) 773-3633

Tacopolis

Closed New Year’s Day. Enjoy a wonderful start to the new year with your family.

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, (786) 703-5523.

Corner Coffee and Pantry

The KB Community Center is closed for New Year. Happy New Year from our family to yours

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666 or to order online, click here

Kazumi

Closed on New Year’s Day.

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd - (305) 361-2675

Sake Room

Closed New Year’s Day

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center. (305) 456-0488

Brasas KB

Closed New Year’s Day

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center - (786) 615-2399

KEBO

Closed New Year’s Day

Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice restaurant located at 200 Crandon Blvd, in the Key Colony Shopping Center in Key Biscayne. (305) 365-1244

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%