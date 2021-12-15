Deciding on the perfect gift for the holidays can be stressful. Roaming the malls is possible again, and online shopping is available 24/. Yet finding just the right present for a special person has not gotten easier. Aware of the many challenges we face in our communities, as a nation, and globally, we looked for ideas that blend gift-giving with awareness and activism.

Food and Democracy. Frances More Lappé has written about world hunger, living democracy, and the environment. Together with her daughter and co-author Anna Lappé they started a small revolution around how our eating habits affect the world around us. Check out “Diet for a Small Planet” (first released in 1971) available as a 2021 50th-anniversary edition!

“Democracy is humanity’s journey to realize power, meaning, and connection – the essence of human dignity.” This is what More Lappé says about her latest book, “Daring Democracy: Igniting Power, Meaning, and Connection for the America We Want.” It’s an excellent gift to inspire democracy minded foodies!

The Gift of Adventure. Pack your swimsuit, a picnic, your friends and your curiosity and head to the Nature Center in Crandon Park for the “Seagrass Adventure” to explore what your local shoreline has to offer (and is worth protecting) when you take a closer look.

Don’t Waste. By composting wasted food and other organics, we reduce methane emissions, eliminate the need for chemical fertilizers, and create rich nutrient-filled soil. Give a Community Compost membership to a neighbor, a friend or yourself!

Second Chance. Dragonfly Thrift Boutique has an inspiring gift shop and all proceeds go to LEAP, a Ladies Empowerment & Action Program, a non-profit empowering women to put prison in their past.

When choosing your gifts, consider local activism, engagement, awareness, and ways to give consciously.

#kbvotes