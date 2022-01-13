Yacht Club Gala

The Key Biscayne Yacht Club’s annual New Year’s Eve dinner was a great success. Members and guests had a marvelous time enjoying the festivities together as they welcomed the New Year.

Chamber to host breakfast with Port Director

Carmen Lunetta, director of the Port of Miami, will be the speaker at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting this Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the Key Biscayne Hotel. Cost is $7 including tax and gratuity. For reservations call Jane Yarnell at 361-5207.

Young Entrepreneurs

In an effort to raise some spending money, Bianca and Diego Duenas and Moncy Blanco-Herrera decided to put on a yard sale. By midmorning they had raised $18 but were hoping to match their previous high of $47.

No final sales totals were submitted but it appears all had a good time.

Love for the Lowe

A festive gala was held at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables last Thursday in honor of Key Biscayne winter resident Audrey Love, a grand benefactor of the Lowe Art Museum. The gala, co-chaired by Roberta Rymer-Balfe and Mrs. Julian Vinas, also marked the 20th anniversary of Friends of Art, a major supporter of the Lowe. Several Key Biscayne residents came to pay tribute to Mrs. Love.

Lions Club

More than 100 people attended a holiday dinner and dance hosted by the Key Biscayne Lions Club at the Rosenstiel School last Saturday. Guests enjoyed good fellowship, music by the Alston Bair Band and an auction with Mort Fried as the witty auctioneer.

All-Island Tennis Tournament

The finals of the 12th Annual All-Island Tennis Tournament, sponsored by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and the 4th of July Parade Committee, were held last weekend at the Key Biscayne Tennis Association courts. The tournament was very successful and the Chamber wishes to thank the tournament committee — Eileen Ortega, Joan McCaughan. Cristina Pesant, Laurie Clayton, Ann Faunce, Shirley Fountas, Jackie Gallagher, Bruce and June Johnson, and Jean Yanessa — for their long hours of volunteer work.

Men’s Singles A results: Winner, Karim Zakharia; runner-up, Robbie Vale. Results of Women’s Singles A: Winner, Eugenia Escarate; runner-up, Angie Carreno.

Rock acts set for Miami Marine Stadium

Three national rock music acts have been signed for a major concert to take place at the Miami Marine Stadium on May 31. The concert is organized by the Greater Miami Drug Abuse Council, a non-profit, community-based group whose objective is to turn the tide on drug abuse.

Scheduled to appear are the Guess Who, Buffalo Springfield Revisited, and Iron Butterfly featuring Mike Pinera, along with other musicians, mimes and magicians. Tickets are $12, on sale at Bass outlets. The concert begins at 1 p.m. with gates opening at noon. There will also be concession stands and an antique car show.

Key Biscayne Aim for Kneeboard World Record

By Darrell Nicholson

Two Key Biscayners will soon attempt a 60-mile kneeboard ride from Bimini to Key Biscayne. Dan Stoll and Steve McMahon have teamed up with Paul Domb and Steve Constance to attempt a world record in long-distance kneeboarding. A kneeboard resembles a small surfboard that the rider kneels on when pulled behind a power boat.

DThe 60-mile crossing from Bimini to Miami will be the first of its kind, and the crew is doing their best to prepare for possible dangers. “Of course everybody talks about sharks, but we’re not worried about them that much,” said Stoll. “The most important thing is to stay in the water,”

Reassured by a local shark expert that their knee boards won’t appeal to the toothy Gulf Stream residents, their main concern is weather. Summer squalls can approach unexpectedly in the Stream and kneeboarding is usually a calm water sport. If the waves turn sour, the journey could become a five-hour rollercoaster ride rather than the three-and-one-half hour trip they expect. Either way they’ll have to bear some pain. “We’re adding extra padding to cushion the rides,” said Constance.

“We’re just going to have to go with the pain,” said Domb, who originally conceived the plan. “If it were easy somebody would have done it by now. It’s all part of the challenge.”

Contest winner

The Key Biscayne Bank held a contest recently and Matt Campbell of the Key Biscayne Bank presented contest winner Dave Johnson with a $100 prize check. Johnson decided to donate the prize to the Volunteer Fire Department.