Donated Royal Palms

“The newly planted trees at the school are great. Finally, the school is beginning to look as a school on Key Biscayne should,” said Betty Carroll, the principal of the Community School.

Manuel Diaz, a Key Biscayne resident and owner of a South Dade nursery, who recently donated 200 royal palms and several other trees to enhance Key Biscayne, personally supervised his crew when they planted 40 royal palms and 30 other trees at the school on Saturday afternoon. The entire project began early Saturday morning, when two huge trucks loaded with royal palms rolled across the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Their first stop was at the entrance of Key Biscayne, right after the Bear Cut Bridge, where 84 royal palms were planted. Several dignitaries were there during the planting, including: Metro Commissioner Harvey Ruvin; Dr. Chuck Pezpldt, deputy director of Parks and Recreation; architect Ron Oprzadek, representative of the Beautification Trust Committee; Mary and Ike Schulman, Willie Borroto; and Ed Smith chairman of the Rickenbacker Traffic Committee.

Drug raid

Approximately 300 kilos of cocaine were confiscated by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, Miami-Dade Homicide and Key Biscayne Police after a raid on a house on Knollwood Drive at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 4. One person was arrested at the scene, but two other suspects are still at large.

Two Key Team Police units assisted in the raid, entering through the front door of the house with DEA. As they entered three white males jumped into the canal at the rear of the house. One was caught by DEA agents on the other side of the canal and the other two suspects escaped. The cocaine was discovered in the laundry room, hidden in 11 duffle bags. The men had just completed unloading the bags from the boat.

Two 40-foot boats, three cars and several weapons including an Uzi submachine gun were also confiscated.

Granite marker

Lighthouse keepers’ visitors

For three weeks in April of 1855 the solitary lighthouse keeper at Cape Florida had some 40 guests.

A gray granite marker on the golf course still bears witness to this visit to an inhospitable Key Biscayne that was a primeval forest of palmettos, sea grapes and mangroves. The expedition camped west of the lighthouse since only two rooms were available at the keeper’s house.

Alexander Dallas Bache, whose name appears on the north facade of the marker at the golf course, was the superintendent of the US. coast survey from 1943 until his death in 1867. He was the great-grandson of Benjamin Franklin and a prominent scientist in his own right. He came to Key Biscayne to personally supervise the measurement of a distance of 3,587 miles (5,800 meters) that would be used as a base marker for the first accurate survey of the Florida Keys.

The actual measuring took place from April 9-18, 1855, along a path that had been previously cleared and leveled. It took 13 men working simultaneously for seven to eight hours a day to cover the distance with a measuring rod that was a 6-meter-long metal tube tipped with agate. (Author’s Note: A second maker was later discovered east of the lighthouse in 12 feet of water and currently rests east of the lighthouse keepers cottage.)

People in Business

Wright Kellett developed an interest in bicycles at an early age, and then learned something about them from experimentation in the backyard as well as working at various bicycle shops. Three years ago, he opened Wright’s Bikes.

Today he has one employee and business is good. “I like working with kids — they’re open and honest,” he said in reference to both the time he puts in as a scoutmaster, as well as his efforts in sponsoring trick bike events for local kids.

Wright is also active in the KB Lions Club and is a member of the Key Biscayne Volunteer Fire Department.