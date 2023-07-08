Rain or shine, it is the weekend and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to help you enjoy a delicious weekend mea on this Saturday, July 8

Donut Gallery

How many eggs you want on your classic diner Saturday breakfast?

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week! Serving breakfast any time of the day.

Follow us on Instagram by clicking here. Under new management.

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. To reach us, call (305) 361-9985

Toscana Mare

Perfectly located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience for island residents and visitors alike.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes, like delicious burgers, branzino filet, lobster salad, homemade pastas, carpaccio di-manzo, grilled octopus, and a selection of gourmet pizzas made with Ironside Pizza’s unique recipes and flavors all prepared to perfection.

For dessert, enjoy classic Italian treats like tiramisù, panna cotta, and gelato.

On this Saturday night, enjoy our grilled octopus appetizer.

Open for inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

To place an order for pickup, click here.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

This weekend, try perfection! Enjoy any of our special gourmet pizzas!

Open for indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day, close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Go on a trip to Hawaii and try our specially healthy Hawaiian pizza.

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

No matter your taste, we have that perfect Saturday roll or delicacy waiting for you!

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start the weekend by enjoying some of the freshest snappers on the island. Try our signature whole fried snapper

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Saturday, try any of our special & authentic Cantonese menu items

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Sake Room

Go sailing with friends this Saturday… enjoy our sushi ship before it sails

Make this a to-go Sushi Saturday

Join for a Saturday treat… our delicious Rock Shrimp!

Plus… Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 11 p.m. this Saturday

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room

This Saturday, enjoy our Fresh ravioli and creamy deliciousness… ask us about today’s featured ravioli

You can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

On this Saturday, visit our grill and try our unique take on Salmon Tartare with Avocado. Made to order.

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Pasta / Yellow Split Peas / Potato Leek

Main Course: Roasted Kibe / Chicken Alfredo / Salmon Fillet / Shrimp

Side dishes: Yellow Rice / Roasted Veggies / Paprika Fries

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala!

In the mood for Cheese! Try our delicious Shrimp Parmigiana

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%