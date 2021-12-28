As the year rolls to an end, and the Dolphins can make the playoff, take time to reflect on 2021 while enjoying a nice meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this #tacotuesday, December 28!

Tacopolis

TACO TUESDAY!! A day Tacopolis shines, serving the only truly authentic Mexican tacos on the island! Enjoy our delicious TACOS de cochinita pibil!! A Yucatan experience!

Longing for a true Mexican breakfast? Join us 7-days a week at Tacopolis for authentic Mexican breakfast or brunch, just as we imagined when the idea for Tacapolis was born in Cancun Mexico.

Open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery with UberEats

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523 or to order online click here.

Kazumi

Taco Tuesday, Kazumi style! Come in and try our deliciously different Tuna Taco.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery. Available for lunch and dinner.

Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Start your Tuesday right with a healthy breakfast. We serve keto-friendly bread and fresh avocados! Oh so healthy!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Healthy Tuesday… enjoy any sandwich - like this delicious oven roasted turkey, avocado, alfalfa, tomatoes and a dash of mustard - on our new, delicious and healthy Keto+Vegan+Paleo bread buns, made with almonds, seeds and other all natural ingredient

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Rice / Beef Barley / Vegan Zucchini

Main Course: Beef Stroganoff / Roasted Chicken Pepperoncini / Shrimp / Pasta Carbonara

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Broccoli / Peppered Wedge Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or takeout; order online by clicking here.

La Scala

Join us for a delicious Italian dinner night! Or let us deliver you a fresh cooked meal, like a ights pasta and seafood dish!

A La Scala meal makes Tuesdays that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Quality & Convenience. Let us help you simplify mealtime this holiday season.

We are your simple solution for feeding the family on a school night with delicious our meatballs. Orders are delivered in 24 hours. Order today for tomorrow!

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, go to 32-degrees.com.

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

To place an order, click here

Corner Coffee and Pantry

This Tuesday, enjoy our delicious and light Piadina Romagnola

Did you know you do not have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy the best Italian Coffee on the island?

Delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666 or order online by clicking here.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s Burger, we love hamburgers! Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to Signature Burgers!!

This Tuesday try our featured item… Two Hot Dogs with fries on special!

We serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call (786) 401-7474 or visit us online by clicking here

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Costa Med Bistro

Open for indoor dining, or enjoy Costa Med in their expanded outdoor dining area or at home today.

Today, start your meal with the best Grilled octopus on the island.

With the cooler weather, start your Costa meal with the best onion soup on the island

Place your takeout order online - click here

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for indoor or outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Today, our featured dish is - Tiger Sashimi. Whitefish, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds and tobiko with yuzu cilantro dressing.

Enjoy a delicious lunch and save with our SAKE ROOM Special Lunch Menu, starting at $10.99

Open with indoor & outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Rain or Shine, the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

French Toast day? Try ours! Enjoy a beachside French Bread breakfast under the lighthouse at Lighthouse Cafe

Planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home? Enjoy the night with family and leave the cooking to us. Lechón Asado or pernil, we have all the traditional fixings. Call us at (305) 361-0080 to place your order or click here for our special menu and to order.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating and Takeout.

Never too early in the week to indulge in wine. We have the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.

Try our KEBO midweek special offer, our $21.95/pp eat-in menu, offers a total meal that includes an appetizer and a main dish. Available Tuesday to Friday

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to make a reservation

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Closed Tuesday.

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Closed Tuesdays.

New Hours. Monday, Wed, Thur and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. / Open until 11 p.m. Fri and Sat

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%