Why are the midterm elections important?

Every one of the 435 people in the House of Representatives must run for office every two years. The Senate is a little different. Senators serve six-year terms; about a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up.

Many states follow the congressional election schedule, which means 36 governors, as well as various states’ chief election officials and thousands of state legislators, plus even more local positions, are on the ballot.

Here is the list of positions and referendums Key Biscayne voters will find on the ballot in this Midterm Election.

- United States Senator (one of 100; 6-year term)

- House Representative (District 27; 2-year term)

- Florida Governor (and Lieutenant Governor; 4-year term)

- Florida Attorney General (4-year term)

- Florida Chief Financial Officer (4-year term)

- Florida Commissioner of Agriculture (4-year term)

- Florida State Senator (District 38; 4-year term)

- Florida State Representative (District 113; 2-year term)

- 3 Key Biscayne Council members (4-year term)

- 5 Florida Supreme Court Justices (for voter confirmation)

- 2 Judges of the 3rd District Court of Appeals (for voter confirmation)

- 3 Florida Constitutional Amendments

- 2 Miami-Dade County Referendums

- 1 Miami-Dade School board Referendum

- 7 Key Biscayne Charter Amendments

For more information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami, go to www.GoVoteMiami.org