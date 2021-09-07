Winn Dixie to honor 20th anniversary of 9-11 with discounts for first responders and moments of silence

The Winn Dixie story on the key, and all other locations in Miami-Dade County and Florida, as well as the Fresco y Más stores, are honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a special discount for first responders.

In remembering the tragedy that 20 years ago killed close to 3,000 Americans, Winn Dixie will offer local heroes an exclusive 20% off the total grocery purchase for firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics and emergency dispatchers who shop on Saturday, Sept. 11 with their Winn-Dixie Rewards account.

In addition, Winn Dixie stores will observe four moments of silence the morning of Sept. 11 to correspond with each pivotal minute on that day when the world and so many lives were changed two decades ago.

Each store will pause in remembrance beginning at 8:46 a.m., then 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

Anthony Hucker, Winn Dixie’s President and CEO, said, “We remember this monumental day in history by honoring the courageous heroes that selflessly served our communities on that day that changed our lives forever and by recognizing our heroes who continue to serve on the front lines every day.”