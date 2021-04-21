The article by Isabel Papp re: the Zero Waste group was timely. This group needs to be recognized for the phenomenal work that is doing in our community. I particularly want to highlight Helena Iturralde, who is the driving force behind it. Helena has gathered and motivated a wonderful group of volunteers, including Gloria Johnson, Taima Hervas-Jones and many others.
Their service to the community shows when you see the number of local students volunteering. They are learning to take care of the environment, to recycle, to look after each other and to work as a team.
At a personal level, Helena and Zero Waste brought awareness to our household. We no longer use plastic bags. We have cloth bags, purchased at Zero Waste, that we use everywhere we shop. We compost, and we limit the use of plastics (very difficult to do totally because of product packaging, etc.). Small steps? Perhaps. But think of the impact if more of us will have if we follow the principles of Zero Waste.
Bravo to Helena Iturralde and the volunteers of Zero Waste for your work on this initiative -- and for the impact you are making in the community.
Toby Rohrer