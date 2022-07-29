Three residents are running for the privilege to be mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne: Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros and Joe Rasco. What follows is our second installment of endorsements from village residents for their favorite candidate.
These endorsements are presented in the order they were received. Our last installment of candidates endorsements will be published in our August 4 issue, the last one before in-person early voting begins on Monday, August 8th.
Mini-endorsements should be emailed to editor@islandernews.com by 5 p.m. on the Saturday prior to publication. Submissions must be 150 words or less; we will edit for clarity and length.
We thank the residents for taking the time to share their thoughts and we are confident Fausto, Joe and Katie appreciate their support.
Katie Petros for Key Biscayne Mayor
Katie has first-hand experience in island affairs and is always well prepared and informed about our island's issues, always courteous and patient when presenting and arguing but with a gentle bite and insistence when it counts!
Peter Schumann
Support for Joe Rasco
I support Joe Rasco in the election for mayor of Key Biscayne. Joe has all the right attributes to lead this island. He knows this island and his government better than the other candidates, and he has a spotless record of public service, especially at the local level, which we desperately need to deal with the city and the county. Not only did Joe help found our beautiful island village, but he also was our mayor and has worked consistently in Miami Dade government affairs.
Apart from his professional credentials, Joe is an exemplary family man, a devoted Christian, and a long time Key resident. He will not have dual agendas and will not respond to outside interests. We need Joe Rasco.
Francisco Alzuru
For Fausto Gómez
I first met Fausto four decades ago at the Cinematheque in Coral Gables, a movie theater that became the engine for the Miami Film Festival, which I co-founded in 1984.
Our beginnings were modest, but supporters like Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Miami Mayor Maurice Ferré added much needed wind to our sails. Fausto was one of a handful of regulars at the Cinematheque. Twenty-something years ago, my wife Conchita and I built our dream home in Key Biscayne. Every now and then I would run into Fausto at Winn-Dixie and my heart would gladden.
Recently I learned that Fausto is running for Mayor of Key Biscayne and was asked if I would support him. I would be an ingrate if I didn’t and, worse, a fool. If my appreciation of Fausto hasn’t wavered in over 40 years, why should it now?
Nat Chediak
Joe Rasco endorsement
I’m writing this endorsement of support for Joe Rasco for Key Biscayne mayor. His willingness to run once more and make even greater contributions is evidence of his selflessness, commitment, and passion for our island.
Joe is a pillar of our community, and he upholds high moral and ethical professional standards in his life. For many years, Joe has devoted his time and expertise to Key Biscayne, always intending to enhance our neighborhood and way of life.
Alejandro Cuellar
For Katie Petros
I have personally known Katie Petros for 21 years. We served on many school-related committees and witnessed first-hand her leadership style.
Katie is a good listener, smart, wise and grounded. She is 200% committed to what she chooses to do. She’s a work horse and will work hard for the Village of Key Biscayne.
Annie Thompson
Candidate review Katie Petros
I have lived here for 27 years and have not been in full agreement with many of the projects the city has taken on over the last few years. I believe any surplus should be used to protect the island from major short-term and long-term threats.
When I saw the platform Katie Petros is putting forth, they are the most critical to the improvement of the islands’ core infrastructure. We should be concerned with updating the delivery of public utilities, and defend against storm water flooding and beach erosion. The ability to cope with extreme weather will benefit all, and we will see a much bigger bang for the bucks spent. I also appreciate Katie not being a professional politician, but someone with solid common sense.
After knowing her for the past 20 something years, I am certain she is the best person for the current job at hand.
Marcello Correa
For Fausto Gómez
We have three excellent candidates for mayor of Key Biscayne, but I believe that for the moment we are living in, Fausto Gomez is the best one to successfully handle our today‘s challenges particularly, the Rickenbacker Causeway.
Gloria Kahn
Why I'm voting for Joe Rasco
Key Biscayne is fortunate to have three individuals willing to dedicate their time and talent to our island paradise, but I believe Joe Rasco is clearly the better candidate.
I plan on voting for Joe Rasco because he is a devoted family man, a person of deep religious faith, and an experienced government professional with the adequate knowledge and relationships to effectively lead our community in the years ahead.
We face many challenges and we need someone who will be ready on day one to tackle them all. With Joe Rasco as mayor, I have no doubt that our island paradise will be in good hands. He served us well in the past and made major contributions to our quality of life. I am confident he will do so again.
Gonzalo Santana
Joe Rasco for Mayor of Key Biscayne
I am endorsing Joe Rasco for mayor. Joe is an incredible friend to me and all members of our community, and his abilities as a leader are unmatched.
Joe's commitment to the island is something to admire, and I have full faith that he will continue to lead and listen as mayor.
Siliva E. Zavala
Endorsement for Fausto Gómez
As a resident of Key Biscayne one of the critical issues we face is the future of the Rickenbacker Causeway. I am confident that Fausto Gomez is the best and most qualified candidate to represent Key Biscayne in its dealings with Miami-Dade County, and Tallahassee.
His many years of experience in the public arena gives us great comfort in supporting his candidacy.
Elizabeth Diaz and Gonzalo Valdes-Fauli
Mayoral endorsement for Katie Petros
I support Katie Petros for mayor because her record shows she is concerned about the issues the Key faces today, like keeping our beaches pristine and confronting the environmental challenges that lay ahead.
She has the most recent experience on council, which means she’ll be up to date on current projects. I have known Katie for years and am confident she will commit the energy, time, and effort to get things done.
Thank you for your work in uplifting resident's voices.
Jackson Mihm
Joe Rasco for mayor
I endorse Joe Rasco for Mayor of Key Biscayne. As a 40-year plus resident, he has raised his family here and been an active community participant. Reviewing his history and leadership role in the KB pre-incorporation era, it would be difficult to imagine anyone volunteering the amount of hours Joe has devoted to Key Biscayne. While mayor and on the early Councils, he dealt with incorporation, acquired the Village Green, set-up our Public Safety Department, and oversaw the building of our Civic and Community Centers. His energy is boundless. In addition to his KB leadership history, he is the most aware of the lifestyle KB residents want. He will never stop defending our community.
Joe is admired for both his ability to work with others and his ethics in the workplace. He always has a plan and will find the best solution for Key Biscayne. Vote for Joe Rasco.
Mary Lou Dasburg
Katie Petros
I support Katie Petros for mayor. I know her to be bright, hard-working, and responsive, and I trust her judgment.
Brian Tague
I endorse Katie Petros for mayor
From the moment Katie Petros announced her run for Mayor of Key Biscayne, I knew I would be supporting her candidacy. “Yes!” I thought, excited about our future.
Katie is a solid, strong, trustworthy candidate who knows and loves our island, understands the important issues – among other things, the power lines, stormwater system, sustainability and resilience, the causeway, pedestrian and Crandon safety. And, importantly, (she) knows how government works.
In the years I have known her, she has always let go of any ego, to listen, learn and consider many perspectives and ideas, before arriving at (her) best conclusion. I applaud her balanced approach. While you may think she walks quietly, remember that still waters run deep.
With one foot in the past and one touching the future, Katie is always grounded in the present. She has my vote for mayor, and I encourage you to give her yours, too.
Karen Beber Futernick
Katie Petros is the best option
Katie Petros is an amazing woman and extraordinary mom, with strong principles. She is a focused and hardworking professional, which was demonstrated with proven results during her term as Council member.
I am endorsing Katie Petros as the next mayor of our beloved island. I believe Katie will help Key Biscayne continue its strong and positive path to economic development and safety and I encourage everyone to vote for her too!
Hammy Garzon
Endorsement for Joe Rasco
I write to you to endorse Joe Rasco for Mayor.
Joe is a stand-up citizen of Key Biscayne and has been a leader in our community for decades. It's very clear to me that his love for our community runs deep, and the fact that he has decided to run for mayor again just proves how dedicated he is to make our island a better place.
Sandra Mejia
Endorsement of Katie Petros
I have known Katie Petros for 25 years. I have watched her make a real difference in our Village. I have always been impressed with her character, integrity and strength. She is bold and confident but understands the best path forward is building consensus.
She was an excellent Council member, working through difficult issues with the other council members to move our Village forward. We have our dog park through her leadership, as well as our new library on the way. In addition, she has (also served) as president of the PTA.
I support Katie’s vision to build a resilient, sustainable and accessible island paradise. I am excited to have her apply her skills to accomplish our Village’s next big accomplishments — burying power lines, improving stormwater management, addressing beach renourishment, and finding a solution to the Rickenbacker Causeway.
I vote for Katie and for the future of Key Biscayne.
Matt Pattullo
Endorsement for Fausto Gómez
I am pleased to support the candidacy of Fausto Gómez for the next mayor of Key Biscayne. I admire his extensive experience as our Key Biscayne Government Affairs representative and his successful career at FIU as director of Government and Community Affairs.
Fausto is tenacious and knows how to navigate the political challenges to protect and improve our quality of life on Key Biscayne. He is well prepared to handle the complexities involved and has established the contacts, credibility and respect needed to be successful.
Diann Newman
Fausto Gómez for mayor
Our Village has an important election coming up in August, and all three of our fine candidates are to be commended for their willingness to offer their fellow citizens their unremunerated time and efforts to represent the rest of us.
In these times, in which we have in view the current RFP proposals and traffic congestion challenges looming ahead for us, seeking to redefine the value of our properties and future lifestyle, we all have a lot to ponder. It may be the time for a new and relatively unknown, but experienced and independent, public voice to lead us brazenly into negotiations that are sure to come ahead and have caught us by surprise in the past.
That voice belongs to Fausto Gómez.
Do yourselves a favor, go talk to Fausto and, if you agree, give him your vote to be your new Mayor in the upcoming August primaries.
George Picaza
Katie Petros is the right choice
Katie has a proven record to place our community needs and goals as a top priority. Katie has been a member of our community for 30 years, served as Council Member and is always available to all. We need Katie to continue to help us with the sea level rise, water quality and sewer, beach renourishment, causeway improvements, taxation and more. Challenges will be presented and her experience and collaboration with others will serve to accomplish goals, as she did in 2019 with Hands-Free zones (no texting and driving) and help us secure funds from Miami-Dade County for our new library.
Katie has the experience and record to be the best mayor for our Village.
Let's vote for Katie!
Diana Vogel
Katie Petros for mayor
With great enthusiasm and confidence, I endorse Katie Petros for mayor of Key Biscayne. I have worked with many Village mayors and council members on matters vital to Key Biscayne. I have seen what it takes to be an effective mayor. Katie Petros embodies all the qualities that will make her a productive and successful mayor.
During her tenure on the Village Council, Katie not only demonstrated the intelligence and skills necessary to get things done, she was always prepared. She was adept at working with the other council members. Moreover, she brought to each matter an abiding passion required to accomplish her goals.
As mayor, Katie will bring all of these leadership qualities to her role. Katie will work hard to help our Island prepare for the challenges we face as a barrier island.
Join me on August 23 in voting for the best candidate for mayor, Katie Petros.
Ilyse Kelly
Joe Rasco for Mayor
I’ve been a resident of Key Biscayne for the past 65 years, and there is nobody I trust more than Joe Rasco to be our mayor at this time. He has put the priorities of the residents of our Village above all else for as long as I’ve known him and I have full confidence that he will continue to do so.
I look forward to his leadership and full transparency during his tenure as our next mayor!
Debi Portela
Endorsement for Joe Rasco
I have known Joe Rasco and his family since 1984, when my family moved to Key Biscayne. I have respect for Joe because he is a decent, smart and experienced person with a true vocation to serve others. He and his wife, Ana, have raised an incredibly wonderful family with strong moral and spiritual values. I am lucky and thankful to be a part of their extended family.
The first years I knew him, when our kids were young and playing island sports, Joe was always one of the great coaches. He was 100% fair and dedicated to all the kids, not just his own. As the years have gone by, I have witnessed how he loves what he does -- as our former mayor and in his service in Church. He is loved and respected by so many.
Joe can be trusted. Joe has my vote.
Maria Isabel Carreras
Endorsement of Fausto Gómez
Key Biscayne has been my home for the past 45 years and I want to see it remain a “paradise.” However, there are many issues to be solved and threats to overcome.
Fausto Gomez is the person to tackle the problems and ward off the threats and he has my support to be the next mayor of Key Biscayne. He has an intimate understanding of the workings of government and the political system.
Dear neighbors, let us elect a man of action who understands the issues facing Key Biscayne and has solutions. Vote for Fausto Gómez for Key Biscayne Mayor. I will.
Rocco M. Angelo
Katie Petros for Mayor
It is my honor to endorse Katie Petros for mayor.
I have been able to observe Katie as a recent councilwoman, fellow MAST parent, public servant and committed mother of three. I have been impressed with her tremendous work ethic, communication skills and problem-solving approach. She does her research, listens openly to all sides, takes responsibility, and has conviction in her conclusions.
Katie has a genuine interest to serve Key Biscayne and hit the ground running to get pending projects done, build unity, and elevate Key Biscayne to be a respected model community. She is prepared and confident to work with other officials to manage our accessways, obtain funding, protect our beaches, and address critical issues related to climate change. She prioritizes diligently and spends money wisely and Key Biscayne will benefit from her service.
Join me in supporting Katie for mayor.
Monica Larriva
For Joe Rasco
This is a letter of support and endorsement for Joe Rasco Candidacy for mayor of Key Biscayne.
Joe was one of the leaders in the Key original incorporation. Served in the original Council and went on to become one of the most accomplished mayors in the Village’s short life. Under his leadership, the Key’s state of the art facilities and the Community Center were built or planned to be built at no increase in taxes to Key residents. Enough said!
In my 40+ years of knowing Joe I have never met a more decent, committed person. The Key will be lucky to have Joe as its mayor once again.
Jose Alberni
Supporting Fausto Gómez for Mayor
What issues do you care about that affect our daily and future quality of life on Key Biscayne? Rickenbacker Causeway? Getting County, State and Federal funds to stop Sargassum seaweed from destroying our Island’s beautiful beaches? Savvy skill, experience, and success navigating local and state politics to protect our interests?
And doing all this in a collegial and respectful way with fellow Council members, Island residents, and all citizens?
If you share these issues of concern, please join me in voting for Fausto Gómez as Mayor. He’ll get it done.
Professor David W. Miller
Supporting Joe Rasco
I would like to participate to your mini endorsement campaign and support Joe Rasco as follows:
Having lived over 34 years on the Key, Joe Rasco is one of the few names that I remember as being a proactive, dynamic and honest person who dedicated his time and passion to making Key Biscayne a better place to live.
His past experience as mayor has been boosted by his recent professional experiences and a second mandate would be the best KB could expect.”
Jacques Para
In support of Fausto Gómez
I have known Fausto Gómez more than 40 years and have had the pleasure of working with him when our paths have crossed.
Fausto is able to get things accomplished. He works with conviction and tenacity. He is a listener and consensus builder. He is able to work with others to find solutions. He has experience in successfully dealing with government and community.
I support Fausto!
Olga Connor
Fausto for mayor
I am the daughter of an American Bay of Pigs veteran. My father was killed over Cuba in the invasion. Fausto’s father was also a pilot during the invasion and then went on to serve our country in the Congo, where he was killed in combat.
Fausto and I are friends. Let me tell you about him.
During the Elian Gonzalez days, Fausto and I were outside of Versailles Restaurant minding our own business, when out of nowhere a police officer came over to strike me. Seeing this, Fausto draped himself over me and took the blow. His knee still gives him trouble to this day since he was whacked on it.
Fausto Gomez is courageous. He does not back down. That is what Key Biscayne needs in a leader. Someone who will fight for you. Someone that knows how to win.
Please vote for my friend Fausto Gomez.
Janet Ray
Support for Fausto from Brigade 2506
The Brigade 2506 Family has many friends who live in Key Biscayne and we ask you to help spread the word about my good friend and my fellow Brigade 2506 Brother and fellow Makasi Brother, Fausto Gomez ,who’s running for mayor of Key Biscayne. He’s the son of a Brigade 2506 Pilot and Makasi Pilot.
His father was killed in the Congo fighting communists. That is when Che Guevara was sent by Castro to try to capture that country. I support and endorse my good friend Fausto Gomez. I ask all our extended 2506 and Makasi family to vote for Fausto for Key Biscayne Mayor.
Manny Pichardo
Joe Rasco for mayor
We proudly support Joe Rasco's candidacy for mayor of Key Biscayne, not only for his well-known experience but also for his ethics and moral qualities demonstrated during more than 40 years of service and love to our Village and County.
Antonio and Marisa Gisbert
Joe Rasco, proven leader
Joe Rasco’s reputation as an honest, ethical, and hard-working leader on issues important to Key Biscayne has been evident for many years.
Joe was an original volunteer member of our Village’s Council when he fought to push through the incorporation of our Village. He was our mayor during perhaps the most critical period in the life of our Village when our Police and Fire Departments, as well as our Community Center, were built.
As Miami-Dade County’s Director of Intergovernmental Relations, Joe was respected by, and worked closely with, officials at the local, state, and federal level. He had to develop, present, and defend the County’s legislative agenda to the County’s Mayors and Commissioners. He always made sure issues important to Key Biscayne were addressed. I know! I was Communications Director for the County and witnessed numerous occasions when Joe ethically fought for those issues. That’s why I’m voting for Joe.
Fernando Figueredo