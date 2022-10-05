Local island residents Marilyn Myles, Bobbie Savage, Ann Taintor and Jean Wenzel traveled recently to Canada and took the Islander News along with them as they rode the Rocky Mountaineer train.

They commented, “It’s a tourist train that goes from Calgary to Vancouver. It’s for sightseeing thru the Rockies. Do not sleep on the train. Just daylight hours. A bus takes you to a hotel each night. Beautiful scenery.”

