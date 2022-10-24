Islander News takes its place among the pyramids of Egypt

Last month, locals Leonor Ortega, Cristina Moreno, Debora Caridad and Olga Murcia traveled to the Giza Pyramid Complex in Cairo, Egypt, and they took the Islander News along for the trip.

Leonor noted, “Key Biscayne friends having fun and taking the Islander to the Giza Pyramid Complex in Egypt!”

Khufu's pyramid, known as the great pyramid of Giza, is the oldest and largest, rising 481 feet (146 meters). Archeologists say it was the tallest structure in the world for about 3,800 years. The sphinx is a 73.5-meter (241 ft.) long monument built during the reign of Khafra.