Soccer player David Beckham handed over control of his Instagram account to a doctor in Ukraine, in a bid to highlight the "amazing work" of medical professionals caring for patients during this crazy time.
Throughout Sunday, he enabled Dr. Iryna -- head of a perinatal center in Kharkiv -- to show his 71.6 million followers the conditions under which she and her colleagues are working. This is in light of the current Russian invasion of her country.
During the takeover, organized by UN children's agency UNICEF, Iryna, who is identified only by her first name, posted clips and images from the facility in Ukraine's second-largest city on Beckham's Instagram Stories and revealed how the war had affected her role and the work of her team.
Iryna works "24/7," trying to help as many people as possible. She says that her and her coworkers are "probably risking (their) lives" working during the conflict, but "we love our work."
Writing on Instagram Stories, she said: "On the first day of the war, all pregnant women and mothers were evacuated to the basement. It was a terrible three hours that we spent together.
"Unfortunately, we can't take babies who are in intensive care to the basement because they rely on life-saving equipment," she wrote alongside photographs of newborns in the intensive care unit connected to oxygen generators.
In another clip, she filmed a young mother, Yana, holding her son, Mykhailo, who was born with breathing problems.