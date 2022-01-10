Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is currently accepting applications for Magnet programs for the 2022-2023 school year. The enrollment period for Magnet programs across the school district opened in October and runs through January 15, 2022.
There are over 380 new and innovative Magnet programs available, each specializing in something different. Programs include: Visual & Performing Arts, Medical, Gaming & Animation, Forensic Sciences, Zoology, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Law & Legal Studies, and many more.
Students MUST apply before January 15, 2022, at www.miamimagnets.org. The online application process is fast and easy. Each child can apply for up to five schools. Notification letters will be sent out after the random selection period around March 15, 2022, at which point parents can either accept or decline the admission offer.
Magnets foster diverse and equitable learning environments, incorporating innovative curriculum and research-based teaching methods. They monitor accountability for continuous improvement and student achievement. Studies show a strong connection between Magnet programs and workforce needs. Magnet schools are designed to provide real-world learning opportunities through rigorous curriculum and with the support of partners such as Zoo Miami, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens, Bloomberg Financial, colleges, and universities, who are committed to student success.
For additional information, please call 305-995-1922.